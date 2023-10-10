Jeremy and his Brown Sugar Blast milkshake at The Yard Milkshake Bar. Photo: Robyn Nebrich-Duda

I don't know if milkshakes have caught on as a hip new dessert trend the way cupcakes and other treats have, but after visiting The Yard Milkshake Bar in downtown Phoenix, I think they probably should.

State of play: My wife and I wanted some ice cream in the downtown area recently, and the fancy milkshake place at CityScape piqued our curiosity.

I took one look at the menu and realized these weren't ordinary shakes.

What I ordered: One of their specials was called the Brown Sugar Blast, which features cinnamon sugar ice cream with marshmallow drizzle in a vanilla iced jar.

If that doesn't sound decadent enough, it's topped with whipped cream and an entire brown sugar Pop-Tart. And the rim is rolled in brown sugar.

The verdict: Incredible. I've never had a milkshake like that.

You could drink it with the straw, but eventually I just dug in with my spoon so I could get some of the gooey marshmallow and whipped cream with my bites of ice cream.

Plus, it's been more years than I can remember since I had a Pop-Tart, so that was a nice touch.

Reality check: Bring your appetite. The milkshakes are 16 ounces, so these things are no joke.