The Yard Milkshake Bar serves sweet and decadent desserts in a jar
I don't know if milkshakes have caught on as a hip new dessert trend the way cupcakes and other treats have, but after visiting The Yard Milkshake Bar in downtown Phoenix, I think they probably should.
State of play: My wife and I wanted some ice cream in the downtown area recently, and the fancy milkshake place at CityScape piqued our curiosity.
- I took one look at the menu and realized these weren't ordinary shakes.
What I ordered: One of their specials was called the Brown Sugar Blast, which features cinnamon sugar ice cream with marshmallow drizzle in a vanilla iced jar.
- If that doesn't sound decadent enough, it's topped with whipped cream and an entire brown sugar Pop-Tart. And the rim is rolled in brown sugar.
The verdict: Incredible. I've never had a milkshake like that.
- You could drink it with the straw, but eventually I just dug in with my spoon so I could get some of the gooey marshmallow and whipped cream with my bites of ice cream.
- Plus, it's been more years than I can remember since I had a Pop-Tart, so that was a nice touch.
Reality check: Bring your appetite. The milkshakes are 16 ounces, so these things are no joke.
- In case you're wondering, no, I couldn't actually finish mine. If that's your goal, maybe skip dinner.
- My wife thought the milkshakes were a bit much, so she ordered chocolate peanut butter ice cream instead. Even that was a massive — and delicious — double scoop that went unfinished.
