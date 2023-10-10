28 mins ago - Things to Do

Rula Bula Irish pub to host pop-up bar at ASU stadium

Jessica Boehm
A football stadium.

An aerial view of Mountain America Stadium on Oct. 7. Photo: Bruce Yeung/Getty Images

Calling all Tempe OGs: Rula Bula's coming back for one week only.

What's happening: The beloved Irish Pub on Mill Avenue closed its doors in 2021, but owner Steve Goumas is teaming up with ASU to host a pop-up version inside ASU's Mountain America Stadium Nov. 10-16.

  • And they're bringing the bar, art, decor and signage from the original Rula Bula.

Why it matters: Rula Bula was the longest-surviving independent restaurant on Mill Avenue, and its closure marked the end of an era for ASU faithful.

Be smart: Tickets are limited and you're encouraged to register in advance.

  • Details about the menu and special performances will be announced soon.

🥲 With Rula Bula and The Vine closing in the past few years, I've felt very disconnected from the Mill Avenue I grew up on. This news was just what my Sun Devil heart needed!

ICYMI: ASU faithful say goodbye to The Vine with sing-alongs and apple pie shots

