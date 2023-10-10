Rula Bula Irish pub to host pop-up bar at ASU stadium
Calling all Tempe OGs: Rula Bula's coming back for one week only.
What's happening: The beloved Irish Pub on Mill Avenue closed its doors in 2021, but owner Steve Goumas is teaming up with ASU to host a pop-up version inside ASU's Mountain America Stadium Nov. 10-16.
- And they're bringing the bar, art, decor and signage from the original Rula Bula.
Why it matters: Rula Bula was the longest-surviving independent restaurant on Mill Avenue, and its closure marked the end of an era for ASU faithful.
Be smart: Tickets are limited and you're encouraged to register in advance.
- Details about the menu and special performances will be announced soon.
🥲 With Rula Bula and The Vine closing in the past few years, I've felt very disconnected from the Mill Avenue I grew up on. This news was just what my Sun Devil heart needed!
