Explore Arizona's Hispanic heritage sites

The National Park Service included 13 Arizona sites on its list of landmarks that reflect American Latino and Hispanic heritage.

Why it matters: These sites preserve and celebrate Latino and Hispanic cultural and historical contributions statewide.

It's Hispanic Heritage Month, a great time to check them out.

Between the lines: More of the sites listed by NPS are connected to Spanish colonial history, but in recent years, the agency has added landmarks about the Latino experience in the 19th and 20th centuries, Axios' Russell Conteras reports.

The San Xavier del Bac Mission, in Tucson, was founded by Father Eusebio Kino in 1700, who worked to spread Christianity in what was then called New Spain. The stucco church, sometimes called "the white dove of the desert," was finished by the Franciscans in 1797.

Canyon de Chelly National Monument, on the Navajo Nation in Chinle, features breathtaking rock formations and views in addition to preserved cliff dwellings and images etched into rock depicting the relationship between the Navajo people and Spanish explorers.

San Cayetano de Calabazas features adobe ruins where Spanish culture was introduced to the Pima. The buildings were later occupied by acculturated Pima, Mexicans, Americans and Mexican-Americans. The ruins are part of Tumacácori National Historical Park north of Nogales.

Zoom in: See the full list of sites here