My wife and I got a rare night on the town recently when some friends offered to watch the kids, so we treated ourselves to a nice dinner and checked out Kaizen.

Zoom in: The downtown Phoenix sushi restaurant in The Larry — the old Lawrence Building — near Fifth and Grant streets, draws its culinary inspiration from Japanese and Latin culture.

The restaurant's name comes from the "Japanese concept of continuous change and improvement," according to Kaizen's website.

What we ordered: We decided to try a couple of the house specialties.

The Hamachi Supreme features yellowtail sashimi with grapefruit supreme — meaning the membrane is removed so it can be served in slices — jalapeños, asparagus and a citrusy yuzu ponzu.

The Señor Larry roll combines big eye tuna, panko fried shrimp, spicy crab mix, avocado and cucumber-cilantro mix.

We also ordered the rainbow and dragon rolls.

The verdict: Delicious. The Hamachi Supreme combined some unique flavors, bringing a little sweetness to go with the fish, and spice complemented by the citrus sauce.

We loved Señor Larry, as well. The cilantro brought Latin inspiration to a more traditional-style sushi roll.

What's next: I'd love to try some of the more Latin-inspired dishes. The Caribbean King roll combines king salmon with mango salsa, while the Tiradito adds tomatillo and Fresno chiles to either Japanese red snapper or octopus.