The Toasted Owl Cafe's soon-to-be-open location at Third Avenue and Camelback Road. Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

A Flagstaff breakfast institution is preparing to open a new central Phoenix location.

Driving the news: The Toasted Owl Cafe is setting up shop at Camelback Road and Third Avenue, next to Changing Hands Bookstore.

Owner Cecily Maniaci spent about a year and a half trying to find a location in Phoenix and chose the spot largely because she's a bookstore lover and a huge fan of Changing Hands.

"I felt like it was divine intervention that we got that spot," Maniaci tells us.

Zoom in: Toasted Owl has two locations in Flagstaff, serving what she described as "elevated diner food with really good product" for breakfast and lunch.

Their best-seller is the Horned Nest of Goodness, which includes two slices of bacon or sausage, two chicken strips, two French toast slices and fries.

Other popular items are the prosciutto and brie omelet and the Flagstaff omelet with lemon herb chicken, bacon, cheddar, onions, avocado and creamy balsamic.

They've got a vegan menu and gluten-free options, plus plenty of dishes for meat-lovers. "We have some unusual taste profiles," Maniaci said.

Flashback: Maniaci moved from Phoenix to Flagstaff about a decade ago and decided to try her hand at opening a restaurant. "I'm like Colonel Sanders. I started at 47 years old at this restaurant stuff," she said.

The original Toasted Owl was so popular she had to find a new location, leading her to open the downtown restaurant.

Maniaci also owns Hoot Mart convenience store, Grand Canyon Spirits and Plantasia Eatery, a plant-based restaurant.

What's next: Maniaci says she's hoping to open the Phoenix location later this month.

Once it's up and running, she wants to open another restaurant in Tempe. She says she's had a number of requests to open a restaurant in Queen Creek, too.

Between the lines: If you've been to Changing Hands during peak hours, you know parking can be hard to come by.

Maniaci sasys she doesn't think it'll be a problem, since Toasted Owl closes at 3pm Friday-Sunday and 2pm other days. Plus, there's an overflow lot on the other side of Third Avenue.

💭 Jeremy's thought bubble: I stopped by Toasted Owl's downtown Flagstaff location for breakfast a couple months ago when my family was on vacation, and I was mightily impressed.