Just like us, many of you may wonder what's being built when you drive past a construction site. And if you've been to the new Village at Prasada in Surprise lately, you've probably noticed several buildings going up.

State of play: Developers unveiled plans last year for the 700,000-square-foot shopping and entertainment center, and since then a slew of retailers and restaurants have opened up at the southeast corner of Loop 303 and Waddell Road.

What's open: Black Rock Coffee Bar, Chick-fil-A, FatCats, Floor & Decor, Habit Burger Grill, HomeGoods, Marshalls, Panera Bread, PetSmart, Ross, Sprouts Farmers Market, T.J. Maxx, Total Wine.

What's next: Among the businesses still under construction and planning to open at Village at Prasada: Barrio Queen, Burlington Coat Factory, Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers, Dick's Sporting Goods, Hobby Lobby, Kohl's, Lou Malnati's Pizzeria and O.H.S.O. Brewery and Distillery.

Joshua Simon, founder and CEO of SimonCRE, the developer behind Village at Prasada, told ABC15 last September he expects all tenants will be operating by the end of 2023.

On the other side of Waddell, east of Sarival Avenue, will be Prasada North, which will have about 350,000 square feet of space, the Phoenix Business Journal reported.

That project, expected to open in late 2024, will include an American Furniture Warehouse, Boot Barn, Portillo's, Target and more, according to the Arizona Republic.

Zoom in: Dick's Sporting Goods, Hobby Lobby, HomeGoods, Marshalls, T.J. Maxx and Total Wine were among the top 10 retailers Surprise residents told the city they wanted in a survey last year, the Arizona Republic reported last May.