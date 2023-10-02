The Village is growing in Surprise
Just like us, many of you may wonder what's being built when you drive past a construction site. And if you've been to the new Village at Prasada in Surprise lately, you've probably noticed several buildings going up.
State of play: Developers unveiled plans last year for the 700,000-square-foot shopping and entertainment center, and since then a slew of retailers and restaurants have opened up at the southeast corner of Loop 303 and Waddell Road.
- What's open: Black Rock Coffee Bar, Chick-fil-A, FatCats, Floor & Decor, Habit Burger Grill, HomeGoods, Marshalls, Panera Bread, PetSmart, Ross, Sprouts Farmers Market, T.J. Maxx, Total Wine.
- Yes, but: They're not finished yet.
What's next: Among the businesses still under construction and planning to open at Village at Prasada: Barrio Queen, Burlington Coat Factory, Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers, Dick's Sporting Goods, Hobby Lobby, Kohl's, Lou Malnati's Pizzeria and O.H.S.O. Brewery and Distillery.
- Joshua Simon, founder and CEO of SimonCRE, the developer behind Village at Prasada, told ABC15 last September he expects all tenants will be operating by the end of 2023.
- On the other side of Waddell, east of Sarival Avenue, will be Prasada North, which will have about 350,000 square feet of space, the Phoenix Business Journal reported.
- That project, expected to open in late 2024, will include an American Furniture Warehouse, Boot Barn, Portillo's, Target and more, according to the Arizona Republic.
Zoom in: Dick's Sporting Goods, Hobby Lobby, HomeGoods, Marshalls, T.J. Maxx and Total Wine were among the top 10 retailers Surprise residents told the city they wanted in a survey last year, the Arizona Republic reported last May.
- They didn't get as lucky when it came to the restaurants; the only of the top 10 restaurants to be announced as an incoming tenant is Portillo's.
