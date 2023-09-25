Share on email (opens in new window)

East Valley Institute of Technology (EVIT), which provides career training courses for Arizona high school students, is building a residence hall for foster youth on its main campus, west of downtown Mesa.

State of play: EVIT broke ground on the project in June. It's expected to open next summer.

The Legislature provided the school district with $10 million last year for the construction of the facility, which will house youth aging out of the foster care system and will provide supportive services.

The latest: EVIT also partnered with charter school provider Heritage Academy to open the Paul Revere Academy on its main campus in July, the Daily Independent reported.

The school combines the traditional academic offerings of the charter school with EVIT's career training.

Foster youth are given preferential placement.

Why it matters: Students in foster care have some of the lowest graduation rates in Arizona, with 33% graduating in 2021, according to the Arizona Friends of Foster Care Foundation.