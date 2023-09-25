EVIT is building a residence hall for foster youth
East Valley Institute of Technology (EVIT), which provides career training courses for Arizona high school students, is building a residence hall for foster youth on its main campus, west of downtown Mesa.
State of play: EVIT broke ground on the project in June. It's expected to open next summer.
- The Legislature provided the school district with $10 million last year for the construction of the facility, which will house youth aging out of the foster care system and will provide supportive services.
The latest: EVIT also partnered with charter school provider Heritage Academy to open the Paul Revere Academy on its main campus in July, the Daily Independent reported.
- The school combines the traditional academic offerings of the charter school with EVIT's career training.
- Foster youth are given preferential placement.
Why it matters: Students in foster care have some of the lowest graduation rates in Arizona, with 33% graduating in 2021, according to the Arizona Friends of Foster Care Foundation.
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.