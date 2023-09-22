The best time to see changing leaves in Arizona this fall

Saturday marks the first day of fall. Though with temperatures still lingering around 100℉ in the Valley, it might not feel like it.

Yes, but: In the higher elevations of northern Arizona, there's a telltale sign that autumn is on its way: Changing leaves.

What's happening: Using historical weather reports, tree species info and user data, travel brand SmokyMountains.com put together 2023 foliage prediction maps of the U.S.

Yavapai County is expected to start seeing some patchy fall colors as soon as next week.

The peak dates for fall foliage across most of northern Arizona are predicted between Oct. 16 and Oct. 23.

Zoom in: Some of our favorite places to catch the vibrant displays include:

Of note: Though northern Arizona gets much of the fall fanfare, mountainous regions of southern Arizona put on a beautiful show as well. That area is set to peak around Oct. 23. Check out:

Santa Catalina Mountains, north of Tucson

Huachuca Mountains, near Sierra Vista

The intrigue: Your window to view the bright hues might be trickier to predict, as climate change impacts when leaves change — and how colorful they get.

Between the lines: The green color in leaves comes from chlorophyll, the pigment that helps plants turn sunlight into energy via photosynthesis.