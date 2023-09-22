Share on email (opens in new window)

The Arizona State Fair opens Friday at 4pm and continues through Oct. 29.

Here's everything you need to know to have a thrilling and sugar-filled time:

Logistics

The fair will be open Thursdays and Sundays from noon to 9pm and Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 10pm.

Admission is $15 and children 7 and younger get in free

There are three official parking lots ranging from $8-$30

Bags are allowed, but bring a clear one for faster security inspection

Performances

The biggest news this year is that major musical acts are back at the coliseum for the first time since before the pandemic. With tickets starting at $25 (including fair admission), you can catch:

Food

You'll find all the staples, from corn dogs to funnel cakes. But make sure to keep an eye out for the new menu items this year, including:

Deep-fried Oreo ice cream sandwich

Cereal-filled cannoli

Fruit Roll-up Dole Whip

Hot Cheeto and Cheese Chicken on a Stick

Pickle tamale bites

Rides

Explore haunted houses, roller coasters, carousels, four Ferris wheels and a whole bunch of spinning, twisting attractions.

Tickets can be purchased onsite or using the RCS Funpass App. On the app, you can buy 16 tickets for $20, 40 tickets for $50, 60 tickets for $75 or 80 tickets for $100.

Rides cost between 1-14 tickets.

Unlimited ride wristbands are only available on Thursdays between noon and 6pm and cost $50.

You can purchase a fast pass inside the fairgrounds for $30

Deals

The fair is not a cheap outing, but there are a few promotions to make it a bit more affordable, including: