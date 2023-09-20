53 mins ago - Food and Drink

Wren House's Ahwatukee beer hall is open

Jessica Boehm

Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

🇩🇪 Hallo! I have some sudsy news to share: The much-anticipated Ahwatukee Wren House location is officially open!

What's happening: Wren Südhalle, the local brewery's new German-style beer hall, opened over the weekend at Chandler Boulevard and 40th Street.

Zoom in: All of the Wren House classics are on tap, in addition to some authentic German brews, including Schneider Weisse Helle Weisse and Hofbräu Dunkel.

What to watch: The cozy neighborhood bar plans to start serving food in the next week or so.

  • Their menu — designed by James Beard-nominated chef Derek Christensen of Bacanora — will include obatzda (a delicious Bavarian cheese spread), onion rings made with roasted apple schmaltz and a brat burger, The Arizona Republic reports.
  • I will be back ASAP to review the food — in the name of journalism, of course.
