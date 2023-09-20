Wren House's Ahwatukee beer hall is open

Share on email (opens in new window)

🇩🇪 Hallo! I have some sudsy news to share: The much-anticipated Ahwatukee Wren House location is officially open!

What's happening: Wren Südhalle, the local brewery's new German-style beer hall, opened over the weekend at Chandler Boulevard and 40th Street.

Zoom in: All of the Wren House classics are on tap, in addition to some authentic German brews, including Schneider Weisse Helle Weisse and Hofbräu Dunkel.

What to watch: The cozy neighborhood bar plans to start serving food in the next week or so.