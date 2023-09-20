Hot homes: Biltmore living for under $500K
The Biltmore area is home to some of the best shopping and dining in the Valley — and its home prices reflect that.
- Yes, but: We found two condos for under $500,000 within walking distance from Biltmore Fashion Park, The Collins, Hillstone and more.
5104 N. 32nd St. #337 — $359,000
Why we love it: The patio has been transformed into a cozy outdoor paradise.
Neighborhood: Biltmore
Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1,146 square feet
Listing agent: Emily Christensen with The Brokery
Features: Gated community, oversize living room, custom patio shades, community pool and fitness center
5124 N. 31st Pl. #537 — $439,000
Why we love it: The unique ceiling tiles and kitchen backsplash gives this home a fun retro feel.
Neighborhood: Biltmore
Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,319 square feet
Listing agent: Tucker Blalock and Oleg Bortman with The Brokery
Features: Open floor plan, curved gypsum ceilings, sliding glass doors to the balcony, mosaic kitchen backsplash, breakfast bar, makeup vanity and tile shower
