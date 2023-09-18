Share on email (opens in new window)

A construction site on the northwest corner of Osborn Road and 28th Street. Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

If you've driven by Osborn Road and 28th Street lately, you've undoubtedly noticed a swath on the northwest corner fenced off for construction.

Each week, we pick a different construction site around the Valley and ask, "What are they building?"

Driving the news: As the signs on the fencing say, the site will be home to a new Creighton School District elementary school.

The property was previously home to Larry C Kennedy Elementary School, which was bulldozed to make way for a new school.

The name of the school will probably change slightly, but it will keep the Kennedy name, district spokesperson Emily Waszolek told us. That's in honor of a World War II veteran who was "a beloved past member of our community."

Details: The school is expected to open for the 2024-25 school year and will accommodate about 700 K-8 students.

It will include an outdoor learning space.

Zoom in: The original school was old and crumbling, so was leveled earlier this year.

The only remaining portion is a newer wing on its north end that's currently home to a Little Big Minds Spanish immersion preschool, which Waszolek said is likely to remain once the new school opens.

Check out renderings of the new Kennedy school on the Creighton district's website.