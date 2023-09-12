Share on email (opens in new window)

Wanesia Misquadace helps ItzaPoo drinks from a Pecos Park water fountain in July. Photo: Caitlin O'Hara for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Doggone it! Inflation is spiking the price of planned city projects, including a hotly anticipated dog park in north Scottsdale.

State of play: The 3.5-acre off-leash space is expected to open next year at Thompson Peak Park near Hayden Road and Thompson Peak Parkway.

Flashback: Scottsdale voters in 2019 approved the dog park as part of a $319 million bond package.

At the time, the project was budgeted for $4.6 million. But now, it's likely to cost about $6.2 million because of inflated construction costs, city spokesperson Erin Walsh told Axios Phoenix.

The big picture: The steep price increase is indicative of a larger problem Scottsdale and other Valley cities are grappling with.

When cities asked voters to approve projects pre-pandemic, they didn't account for the unwieldy inflation and supply chain issues we've seen in recent years.

The intrigue: Earlier this year, Scottsdale officials said it would cost an extra $130 million to complete all 58 projects in the 2019 bond project, Arizona's Family reported. That's a 41% increase.

Between the lines: While the city found extra money for the Thompson Peak Dog Park, many planned projects likely won't come to fruition without new funding sources.

What they're saying: "To deliver on more voter-approved bond projects, the city should reconsider its other spending on discretionary projects and programs," council member Barry Graham told Scottsdale Progress.

What we're watching: Phoenix voters this November will weigh in on a $500 million bond for public safety, housing and cultural facilities.