ADOT will make $1.5 million from Geico sponsorship
Geico is paying Arizona's Department of Transportation to feature the insurance company's famous gecko mascot on the state's incident response vehicles.
State of play: Through a sponsorship deal inked in January, Geico is paying the state $530,000 per year through 2026, ADOT spokesperson Doug Pacey told us.
- In return, ADOT's Incident Response Unit trucks will feature Geico branding and the state is encouraging motorists who receive assistance from the unit to share their experience on social media with the hashtag "#GEICOSafetyPatrol."
- Geico sponsors similar patrol units in more than a dozen other states.
Show me the money: The revenue goes back into the state highway fund, which can be used for public safety resources and roadway construction.
What they're saying: "This partnership is a win-win for Arizonans, saving taxpayer dollars and maintaining this vital ADOT program," Gov. Katie Hobbs said in a statement.
Between the lines: The 15-member Incident Response Unit clears debris from freeways, assists stranded motorists and manages traffic around collisions in metro Phoenix.
- This frees up Department of Public Safety troopers to focus on crash investigations, per ADOT.
🚘 I saw one of these Geico-branded trucks on Loop 202 last month, which piqued my curiosity.
- ADOT told me State Farm sponsored the unit from 2020 through early this year, but I don't remember seeing them! I guess the gecko is more eye-catching. 👀
