Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Geico is paying Arizona's Department of Transportation to feature the insurance company's famous gecko mascot on the state's incident response vehicles.

State of play: Through a sponsorship deal inked in January, Geico is paying the state $530,000 per year through 2026, ADOT spokesperson Doug Pacey told us.

In return, ADOT's Incident Response Unit trucks will feature Geico branding and the state is encouraging motorists who receive assistance from the unit to share their experience on social media with the hashtag "#GEICOSafetyPatrol."

Geico sponsors similar patrol units in more than a dozen other states.

Show me the money: The revenue goes back into the state highway fund, which can be used for public safety resources and roadway construction.

What they're saying: "This partnership is a win-win for Arizonans, saving taxpayer dollars and maintaining this vital ADOT program," Gov. Katie Hobbs said in a statement.

Between the lines: The 15-member Incident Response Unit clears debris from freeways, assists stranded motorists and manages traffic around collisions in metro Phoenix.

This frees up Department of Public Safety troopers to focus on crash investigations, per ADOT.

🚘 I saw one of these Geico-branded trucks on Loop 202 last month, which piqued my curiosity.