23 mins ago - News

ADOT will make $1.5 million from Geico sponsorship

Jessica Boehm
An ADOT truck with the GEICO gecko

Photo: Courtesy of ADOT

Geico is paying Arizona's Department of Transportation to feature the insurance company's famous gecko mascot on the state's incident response vehicles.

State of play: Through a sponsorship deal inked in January, Geico is paying the state $530,000 per year through 2026, ADOT spokesperson Doug Pacey told us.

  • In return, ADOT's Incident Response Unit trucks will feature Geico branding and the state is encouraging motorists who receive assistance from the unit to share their experience on social media with the hashtag "#GEICOSafetyPatrol."
  • Geico sponsors similar patrol units in more than a dozen other states.

Show me the money: The revenue goes back into the state highway fund, which can be used for public safety resources and roadway construction.

What they're saying: "This partnership is a win-win for Arizonans, saving taxpayer dollars and maintaining this vital ADOT program," Gov. Katie Hobbs said in a statement.

Between the lines: The 15-member Incident Response Unit clears debris from freeways, assists stranded motorists and manages traffic around collisions in metro Phoenix.

  • This frees up Department of Public Safety troopers to focus on crash investigations, per ADOT.

🚘 I saw one of these Geico-branded trucks on Loop 202 last month, which piqued my curiosity.

  • ADOT told me State Farm sponsored the unit from 2020 through early this year, but I don't remember seeing them! I guess the gecko is more eye-catching. 👀
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Phoenix stories

No stories could be found

Phoenixpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more