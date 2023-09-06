Hot homes: $2 million metro Phoenix new builds

Share on email (opens in new window)

This week we have two swanky (albeit pricey) new builds to share.

These are "quick delivery" homes, meaning you aren't able to customize them like a traditional new build, but you also don't have to wait months for them to be ready.

Why we love it: The covered patio provides picturesque views of the community golf course and nearby mountain range.

Neighborhood: Desert Mountain in Scottsdale

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 2,631 square feet

Builder: Camelot Homes

Features: Two-car garage with golf cart storage, private-entry guest casita, outdoor and indoor fireplaces, retracting patio doors

Views of the Desert Mountain golf course community. Photos: Courtesy of Camelot Homes

Why we love it: Great views of the San Tan Mountains, as there's no backyard neighbor.

Neighborhood: Southeast Gilbert

Specs: 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 3,521 square feet

Builder: Camelot Homes

Features: Four-car detached garage, private casita, covered patio, gated community