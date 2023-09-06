Hot homes: $2 million metro Phoenix new builds
This week we have two swanky (albeit pricey) new builds to share.
- These are "quick delivery" homes, meaning you aren't able to customize them like a traditional new build, but you also don't have to wait months for them to be ready.
37200 N. Cave Creek Road, Unit 1111 — $2,077,900
Why we love it: The covered patio provides picturesque views of the community golf course and nearby mountain range.
Neighborhood: Desert Mountain in Scottsdale
Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 2,631 square feet
Builder: Camelot Homes
Features: Two-car garage with golf cart storage, private-entry guest casita, outdoor and indoor fireplaces, retracting patio doors
3927 E. Ironside Lane, Lot 23 — $2,125,900
Why we love it: Great views of the San Tan Mountains, as there's no backyard neighbor.
Neighborhood: Southeast Gilbert
Specs: 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 3,521 square feet
Builder: Camelot Homes
Features: Four-car detached garage, private casita, covered patio, gated community
