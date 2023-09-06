Hot homes: $2 million metro Phoenix new builds

42 mins ago - News

37200 N. Cave Creek Road, Unit 1111. Photo: Rendering courtesy of Camelot Homes

This week we have two swanky (albeit pricey) new builds to share.

  • These are "quick delivery" homes, meaning you aren't able to customize them like a traditional new build, but you also don't have to wait months for them to be ready.

37200 N. Cave Creek Road, Unit 1111 — $2,077,900

Why we love it: The covered patio provides picturesque views of the community golf course and nearby mountain range.

Neighborhood: Desert Mountain in Scottsdale

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 2,631 square feet

Builder: Camelot Homes

Features: Two-car garage with golf cart storage, private-entry guest casita, outdoor and indoor fireplaces, retracting patio doors

Photos of a golf course community.
Views of the Desert Mountain golf course community. Photos: Courtesy of Camelot Homes

3927 E. Ironside Lane, Lot 23 — $2,125,900

Why we love it: Great views of the San Tan Mountains, as there's no backyard neighbor.

Neighborhood: Southeast Gilbert

Specs: 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 3,521 square feet

Builder: Camelot Homes

Features: Four-car detached garage, private casita, covered patio, gated community

A rendering of a single-story home.
3927 E. Ironside Lane, Lot 23. Photo: Rendering courtesy of Camelot Homes
