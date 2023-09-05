My wife and I met with a friend for lunch recently, and at our friend's recommendation we decided to check out Central Records.

The restaurant and wine bar opened in February on Central Avenue across from Garfield Street, and boasts coffee, wine, food and a hip vibe with a lot of cool vinyl on display.

What we ordered:

I got the umami chicken sando, a chicken salad sandwich with green apples, gouda, arugula and avocado zhoug, a spicy Yemeni condiment.

My wife ordered the Little Gem salad, which included medjool dates, watermelon radish, goat cheese, pistachio, za'atar seasoning, dill and honey citrus vinaigrette, with some mushrooms added.

The verdict: The chicken salad was solid. It was very creamy, and the avocado zhoug added a bit of unexpected zing.

My wife thought the salad wasn't anything to write home about but said it was nice to have a vegetarian and gluten-free option. And the mushrooms were well-cooked.

What's next: The mocha toffee Danish sounded delicious, but they were sold out. They bake their pastries on Mondays and sell out fairly quickly, so if you want one, make sure to stop by early in the week.