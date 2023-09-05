Share on email (opens in new window)

Love Dave's Killer Bread but not the $6-plus price tag? Boy, do I have some good news for you!

I stopped in my tracks a few weeks ago when I passed a sign near my house that read "Dave's Killer Bread Baked here" and another announcing "BAKERY OUTLET."

How it works: The Oregon-based bread company has a factory on Southern Avenue, east of Country Club Drive in Mesa.

Loaves with imperfections — too small, too big, funny-looking heels— are sold next door at the Bakery Outlet for $3.59 or less.

State of play: I stopped by last week and found they had almost every flavor you'd find at Fry's.

I grabbed Good Seed and 21 Whole Grains and Seeds loaves for a grand total of $7.18. I've seen single loaves priced near $7 at a regular grocery store.

Of note: The cashier told me they sometimes have hamburger buns and bagels on Friday afternoons.

My "imperfect" bread. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

Zoom in: The only "imperfection" I could spot was a heel that wasn't fully browned. Thankfully, I don't eat the end pieces anyway. 🤷🏻‍♀️

For the uninitiated: The fan-favorite bread company has a great story and even better products.