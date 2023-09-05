This Mesa bakery outlet sells half-priced Dave's Killer Bread
Love Dave's Killer Bread but not the $6-plus price tag? Boy, do I have some good news for you!
I stopped in my tracks a few weeks ago when I passed a sign near my house that read "Dave's Killer Bread Baked here" and another announcing "BAKERY OUTLET."
How it works: The Oregon-based bread company has a factory on Southern Avenue, east of Country Club Drive in Mesa.
- Loaves with imperfections — too small, too big, funny-looking heels— are sold next door at the Bakery Outlet for $3.59 or less.
State of play: I stopped by last week and found they had almost every flavor you'd find at Fry's.
- I grabbed Good Seed and 21 Whole Grains and Seeds loaves for a grand total of $7.18. I've seen single loaves priced near $7 at a regular grocery store.
- Of note: The cashier told me they sometimes have hamburger buns and bagels on Friday afternoons.
Zoom in: The only "imperfection" I could spot was a heel that wasn't fully browned. Thankfully, I don't eat the end pieces anyway. 🤷🏻♀️
For the uninitiated: The fan-favorite bread company has a great story and even better products.
- Founder Dave Dahl worked intermittently at his family's bakery as a young adult, but ended up serving more than 15 years in prison for crimes including armed robbery and drug dealing.
- After his release, he returned to his roots by baking organic, non-GMO bread.
- Dave's Killer Bread quickly expanded and became a "second chance employer," hiring people with criminal records.
