First look: Inside Sam Fox's first hotel, The Global Ambassador
You probably know Sam Fox for dining concepts such as The Henry and Culinary Dropout.
- But Fox, who sold his restaurant group to The Cheesecake Factory in 2019, is tapping into a new industry with the highly anticipated opening of his first hotel later this year.
What's happening: The Global Ambassador, at the corner of 44th Street and Camelback Road, will feature 141 rooms, a wellness spa, three signature restaurants, a French patisserie and an indulgent lobby bar.
The latest: Photos and renderings of the hotel's accommodations, amenities, food and drink offerings showcase luxurious details and spectacular mountain views.
Zoom in: Unsurprisingly, the hotel revolves around high-end culinary experiences.
- Le Âme: A Parisian steakhouse with traditional French fare.
- Pink Dolphin: A poolside Mexican and Peruvian restaurant promising "the best margaritas."
- théa: A rooftop Mediterranean restaurant with shared plates and curated cocktails.
What's next: The Global Ambassador is scheduled to open in mid-November. Reservations will open in mid-October, starting at $650 per night.
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.