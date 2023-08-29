Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The first photo of the interior of The Global Ambassador. Photo: Courtesy of The Global Ambassador

You probably know Sam Fox for dining concepts such as The Henry and Culinary Dropout.

But Fox, who sold his restaurant group to The Cheesecake Factory in 2019, is tapping into a new industry with the highly anticipated opening of his first hotel later this year.

What's happening: The Global Ambassador, at the corner of 44th Street and Camelback Road, will feature 141 rooms, a wellness spa, three signature restaurants, a French patisserie and an indulgent lobby bar.

The latest: Photos and renderings of the hotel's accommodations, amenities, food and drink offerings showcase luxurious details and spectacular mountain views.

Zoom in: Unsurprisingly, the hotel revolves around high-end culinary experiences.

Le Âme: A Parisian steakhouse with traditional French fare.

A Parisian steakhouse with traditional French fare. Pink Dolphin: A poolside Mexican and Peruvian restaurant promising "the best margaritas."

A poolside Mexican and Peruvian restaurant promising "the best margaritas." théa: A rooftop Mediterranean restaurant with shared plates and curated cocktails.

What's next: The Global Ambassador is scheduled to open in mid-November. Reservations will open in mid-October, starting at $650 per night.

The steak frites au poivre and French onion soup at Le Âme. Photo: Courtesy of The Global Ambassador

Peruvian ceviche and spicy Peruvian margarita from Pink Dolphin. Photo: Courtesy of The Global Ambassador

A rendering of the hotel exterior. Photo: Courtesy of The Global Ambassador

A rendering of théa. Photo: Courtesy of The Global Ambassador