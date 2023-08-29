1 hour ago - News

First look: Inside Sam Fox's first hotel, The Global Ambassador

Jessica Boehm
A modern hotel bedroom.

The first photo of the interior of The Global Ambassador. Photo: Courtesy of The Global Ambassador

You probably know Sam Fox for dining concepts such as The Henry and Culinary Dropout.

  • But Fox, who sold his restaurant group to The Cheesecake Factory in 2019, is tapping into a new industry with the highly anticipated opening of his first hotel later this year.

What's happening: The Global Ambassador, at the corner of 44th Street and Camelback Road, will feature 141 rooms, a wellness spa, three signature restaurants, a French patisserie and an indulgent lobby bar.

The latest: Photos and renderings of the hotel's accommodations, amenities, food and drink offerings showcase luxurious details and spectacular mountain views.

Zoom in: Unsurprisingly, the hotel revolves around high-end culinary experiences.

  • Le Âme: A Parisian steakhouse with traditional French fare.
  • Pink Dolphin: A poolside Mexican and Peruvian restaurant promising "the best margaritas."
  • théa: A rooftop Mediterranean restaurant with shared plates and curated cocktails.

What's next: The Global Ambassador is scheduled to open in mid-November. Reservations will open in mid-October, starting at $650 per night.

A french dinner.
The steak frites au poivre and French onion soup at Le Âme. Photo: Courtesy of The Global Ambassador
Ceviche and a margarita.
Peruvian ceviche and spicy Peruvian margarita from Pink Dolphin. Photo: Courtesy of The Global Ambassador
A rendering of a hotel against a mountain.
A rendering of the hotel exterior. Photo: Courtesy of The Global Ambassador
An outdoor restaurant.
A rendering of théa. Photo: Courtesy of The Global Ambassador
A yoga deck.
A rendering of the yoga deck. Photo: Courtesy of The Global Ambassador
