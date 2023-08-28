Johnny Manziel was picked No. 22 overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2014. Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

What happened to Johnny Manziel after his dramatic exit from football? Like many celebrities, he ended up in Scottsdale.

Driving the news: Manziel's Scottsdale abode is featured in a new Netflix documentary "Untold: Johnny Football."

The documentary reflects on his meteoric rise to fame at Texas A&M as the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy — and his even faster fall from glory that ended with the college superstar booted from the NFL after just two lackluster seasons.

It also touches on his mental health struggles and life after football.

Zoom in: Manziel makes clear in the documentary that the football chapter of his life is closed. He's been in Scottsdale, which he told People Magazine is the "mecca of golf," since at least 2021.

During a visit in February 2020, he tweeted: "Scottsdale is a vibbeeeeee. I may never leave this place."

What he's saying: Manziel told People earlier this month that "on a normal day," he's at the golf course by late morning and plays "as much as" possible before sundown.