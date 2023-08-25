Arizona has 131 of the fastest-growing companies

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Valley is home to more than 100 of the fastest-growing private companies in the country, according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 list released earlier this month.

Driving the news: Sonoran Roots, a craft cannabis company headquartered in Tempe, was the top Arizona company, coming in at 10th on the list.

It saw 24,397% revenue growth from 2019 to 2022 — the metric Inc. used to rank companies.

Zoom in: Tempe-based solar company Kayo Energy and Scottsdale consulting firm MO Studio also made the top 100, ranking 51st and 95th respectively.

Of note: To make the cut, the minimum revenue required for 2019 was $100,000. The minimum for 2022 was $2 million.

By the numbers: The prestigious list recognized 131 Arizona companies — most of which are based in metro Phoenix.