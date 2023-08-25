Arizona has 131 of the fastest-growing companies
The Valley is home to more than 100 of the fastest-growing private companies in the country, according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 list released earlier this month.
Driving the news: Sonoran Roots, a craft cannabis company headquartered in Tempe, was the top Arizona company, coming in at 10th on the list.
- It saw 24,397% revenue growth from 2019 to 2022 — the metric Inc. used to rank companies.
Zoom in: Tempe-based solar company Kayo Energy and Scottsdale consulting firm MO Studio also made the top 100, ranking 51st and 95th respectively.
Of note: To make the cut, the minimum revenue required for 2019 was $100,000. The minimum for 2022 was $2 million.
By the numbers: The prestigious list recognized 131 Arizona companies — most of which are based in metro Phoenix.
- All together, the companies saw 217% median growth and added more than 9,200 jobs to the local economy over three years.
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.