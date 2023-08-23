37 mins ago - Real Estate

Hot Homes: Phoenix new builds starting at $1.6 million

Jessica Boehm
A modern two-story home.

5845 N. 13th Place. Photo: Courtesy of The Brokery

Check out the last two available homes in two luxury new-build communities in Phoenix:

5845 N. 13th Place — $1.56 million

Why we love it: The design by architect Jason Boyer is equal parts sleek and inviting. Plus, it's walking distance from some of our favorite spots, like Luci's Marketplace and Phoenix City Grille.

Neighborhood: Madison Heights

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,609 square feet

Listing agent: Oleg Bortman with The Brokery

Features: Vaulted ceilings, skylights, cooktop gas stove and heated pool

An open concept living and dining room.
5845 N. 13th Place. Photo: Courtesy of The Brokery
A double vanity.
5845 N. 13th Place. Photo: Courtesy of The Brokery
A narrow pool.
5845 N. 13th Place. Photo: Courtesy of The Brokery

1738 E. Winchcomb Dr. — $1.9 million

Why we love it: The exposed brick and wood-panel walls provide a desert feel that complements the enchanting mountain views.

Neighborhood: Lookout Mountain

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3,425 square feet

Listing agent: Tucker Blalock with The Brokery

Features: Wet bar, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, pool and three-car tandem garage

A modern home.
1738 E. Winchcomb Dr. Photo: Courtesy of The Brokery
An open concept kitchen.
1738 E. Winchcomb Dr. Photo: Courtesy of The Brokery
A loft with mountain views.
1738 E. Winchcomb Dr. Photo: Courtesy of The Brokery
A bedroom.
1738 E. Winchcomb Dr. Photo: Courtesy of The Brokery
A narrow pool.
1738 E. Winchcomb Dr. Photo: Courtesy of The Brokery
