Check out the last two available homes in two luxury new-build communities in Phoenix:

Why we love it: The design by architect Jason Boyer is equal parts sleek and inviting. Plus, it's walking distance from some of our favorite spots, like Luci's Marketplace and Phoenix City Grille.

Neighborhood: Madison Heights

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,609 square feet

Listing agent: Oleg Bortman with The Brokery

Features: Vaulted ceilings, skylights, cooktop gas stove and heated pool

5845 N. 13th Place. Photo: Courtesy of The Brokery

Why we love it: The exposed brick and wood-panel walls provide a desert feel that complements the enchanting mountain views.

Neighborhood: Lookout Mountain

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3,425 square feet

Listing agent: Tucker Blalock with The Brokery

Features: Wet bar, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, pool and three-car tandem garage

1738 E. Winchcomb Dr. Photo: Courtesy of The Brokery

