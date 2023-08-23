Hot Homes: Phoenix new builds starting at $1.6 million
Check out the last two available homes in two luxury new-build communities in Phoenix:
5845 N. 13th Place — $1.56 million
Why we love it: The design by architect Jason Boyer is equal parts sleek and inviting. Plus, it's walking distance from some of our favorite spots, like Luci's Marketplace and Phoenix City Grille.
Neighborhood: Madison Heights
Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,609 square feet
Listing agent: Oleg Bortman with The Brokery
Features: Vaulted ceilings, skylights, cooktop gas stove and heated pool
1738 E. Winchcomb Dr. — $1.9 million
Why we love it: The exposed brick and wood-panel walls provide a desert feel that complements the enchanting mountain views.
Neighborhood: Lookout Mountain
Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3,425 square feet
Listing agent: Tucker Blalock with The Brokery
Features: Wet bar, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, pool and three-car tandem garage
