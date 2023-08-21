1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Traditional taco shop coming in on Indian School and 28th Street

Jeremy Duda
A gray brick building under construction on a dirt lot.

Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

We asked readers to let us know which construction projects in their area they were curious about, and one of the sites you asked about was a building going up on Indian School Road just east of 28th Street.

State of play: We looked into it and we've got great news — it's tacos!

Driving the news: The partially constructed building will be home to Taco Viva, co-owner James Greaves tells Axios Phoenix.

  • The restaurant will serve "traditional Mexican tacos," Greaves said, noting he lived in Mexico as a teenager and his partner, Rigo Neri, is from there.
  • Their tacos will be wrapped in homemade corn and flour tortillas, and the eatery will have indoor and outdoor seating, along with a drive-thru.

What they're saying: "We've been cooking our whole lives, so we're excited about bringing it out," Greaves says.

What to watch: Taco Viva is expected to open in January 2024.

🗣️ You tell us: Are you wondering what's being built at a construction site near you? Or do you want to know what's happening with a vacant lot in a prime location? Let us know and we'll look into it!

