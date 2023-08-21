We asked readers to let us know which construction projects in their area they were curious about, and one of the sites you asked about was a building going up on Indian School Road just east of 28th Street.

State of play: We looked into it and we've got great news — it's tacos!

Driving the news: The partially constructed building will be home to Taco Viva, co-owner James Greaves tells Axios Phoenix.

The restaurant will serve "traditional Mexican tacos," Greaves said, noting he lived in Mexico as a teenager and his partner, Rigo Neri, is from there.

Their tacos will be wrapped in homemade corn and flour tortillas, and the eatery will have indoor and outdoor seating, along with a drive-thru.

What they're saying: "We've been cooking our whole lives, so we're excited about bringing it out," Greaves says.

What to watch: Taco Viva is expected to open in January 2024.

🗣️ You tell us: Are you wondering what's being built at a construction site near you? Or do you want to know what's happening with a vacant lot in a prime location? Let us know and we'll look into it!