A handful of cities have ushered in a new era of mass transit in the Valley, a rideshare-style service known as microtransit.

How it works: Microtransit operates similarly to Uber and Lyft. Riders can use a smartphone app or call a phone number to hail a car, which typically picks them up at "virtual stops" and takes them to other stops in pre-established zones of operation.

The cars accommodate multiple passengers, who might have to walk a block or two to their virtual stop.

The big picture: Numerous Valley cities have established microtransit programs over the past year or so.

In the West Valley, Avondale, Goodyear and Surprise offer a service called WeRIDE. Glendale has Glendale OnBoard, while Tolleson offers a microtransit program through Uber and Lyft.

Chandler launched its Chandler Flex microtransit program last year.

Sun City residents can now try a similar program that uses autonomous vehicles.

Details: The service typically has a nominal cost — WeRIDE is $2 per trip, with a discounted $1 fare for riders over 60, disabled riders, veterans and students, and Glendale OnBoard costs $5 per trip, with discounts for people who are 65 and over or disabled.

Zoom in: In Avondale, WeRIDE will supplant its longstanding Zoom service, which uses minibuses that run on fixed schedules.

The program operates only in parts of town north of Interstate 10, but will expand to south of the freeway in October, which will cover about 90% of the city.

Zoom service in that zone usually has 20-30 passengers per day, compared with 60-70 for WeRIDE, city transit manager Matthew Dudley tells Axios Phoenix.

Between the lines: Some of the cities that have implemented microtransit had limited public transportation options. Avondale and Goodyear, for example, had few Valley Metro bus stops.

The brightly colored WeRIDE vehicles "were a huge marketing opportunity" to help get the word out as they drove around the city, transit coordinator Christine McMurdy said, and Goodyear sent postcards, distributed fliers and put up a billboard on I-10.

Surprise implemented its program earlier this year after hearing complaints from residents about limited transit options, and it started its pilot program in an area with a "higher percentage of zero car and low-income households," said business services administrator Kristen Taylor, who manages the city's WeRIDE program.

Virtual stops in Goodyear's WeRIDE program. Image courtesy of the City of Goodyear.

State of play: Chandler's program is largely oriented toward schools and students, who can ride for free, the city's transportation planning manager, Jason Crampton, tells Axios Phoenix.

The goal wasn't to get students to use Chandler Flex instead of school buses, but to serve students who live out-of-district or otherwise don't have bus service, or who need transportation before- or after-school activities.

Crampton says it's also become popular with seniors and commuters who take it to the city's park-and-ride center so they can catch express buses to downtown Phoenix.

In Glendale, the program works a little differently from most places, picking up riders directly from their homes rather than virtual stops.