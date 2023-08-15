My husband makes amazing hummus and there's only one place I've found that makes pita worthy of its greatness — Middle Eastern Bakery and Deli on 16th Street north of Thomas Road.

What I order:

Feta pita: In addition to their standard pita, I have to pick up some of this feta-topped bread. I use it for hummus, but the owner recently told me it's traditionally a breakfast pastry enjoyed with tea.

Za'atar pita and chips: This intensely flavorful blend of herbs and spices is tasty on fresh baked bread and pita chips.

Falafel: You can purchase made-to-order items at the deli counter, and I love the falafel with fresh tahini.

Lemonade: Yelp reviewers and I agree: This is the best lemonade in the city. It's made with rosewater and honey.

The verdict: This small market and bakery doesn't look like much from the road, but it's a gem that will have you returning any chance you get.