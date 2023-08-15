12 mins ago - Food and Drink
Bite club: The best pita in the Valley
My husband makes amazing hummus and there's only one place I've found that makes pita worthy of its greatness — Middle Eastern Bakery and Deli on 16th Street north of Thomas Road.
What I order:
- Feta pita: In addition to their standard pita, I have to pick up some of this feta-topped bread. I use it for hummus, but the owner recently told me it's traditionally a breakfast pastry enjoyed with tea.
- Za'atar pita and chips: This intensely flavorful blend of herbs and spices is tasty on fresh baked bread and pita chips.
- Falafel: You can purchase made-to-order items at the deli counter, and I love the falafel with fresh tahini.
- Lemonade: Yelp reviewers and I agree: This is the best lemonade in the city. It's made with rosewater and honey.
The verdict: This small market and bakery doesn't look like much from the road, but it's a gem that will have you returning any chance you get.
