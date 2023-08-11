Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: GasBuddy; Note: Price as of the 1st of each month; Chart: Axios Visuals

A gallon of gas cost $3.91 on average across Phoenix as of Aug. 1, according to GasBuddy.

That's down significantly from the abnormally high prices we saw in April and May, but still higher than the nationwide average of $3.76, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.

The big picture: Nationwide, average gas prices are up a bit from winter months — as expected based on historical patterns — but lower than last year's highs of nearly $5.

Yes, but: Gas prices ticked up in recent weeks due to excessive heat in Gulf states like Texas and Louisiana, where many of the country's oil refineries are located.

"Refineries, which turn crude oil into products like gasoline, don't function as efficiently in 100+ degree weather," Axios' Emily Peck reports.

What's next: All eyes are on hurricane season, as severe storms can further disrupt refineries, reducing supply and raising prices.