Phoenix gas prices near $4 and remain above national average

Jessica Boehm
Data: GasBuddy; Note: Price as of the 1st of each month; Chart: Axios Visuals
A gallon of gas cost $3.91 on average across Phoenix as of Aug. 1, according to GasBuddy.

  • That's down significantly from the abnormally high prices we saw in April and May, but still higher than the nationwide average of $3.76, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.

The big picture: Nationwide, average gas prices are up a bit from winter months — as expected based on historical patterns — but lower than last year's highs of nearly $5.

Yes, but: Gas prices ticked up in recent weeks due to excessive heat in Gulf states like Texas and Louisiana, where many of the country's oil refineries are located.

What's next: All eyes are on hurricane season, as severe storms can further disrupt refineries, reducing supply and raising prices.

