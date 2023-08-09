1 hour ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 3 metro Phoenix homes under $400K

Jessica Boehm
A home with turquoise paint.

12839 W. Peach Blossom Drive. Photo: Courtesy of Opendoor

We know it can be tough to find affordable Valley homes these days, so this week we've rounded up great finds under $400,000:

12839 West Peach Blossom Dr. — $283,000

Why we love it: The turquoise exterior gives this 1980s home a retro, mid-century feel.

Neighborhood: Sun City West, a 55+ plus community

Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,419 square feet

Listing agent: Cliff Tubbs for Opendoor

Features: Two-car garage, new interior paint, new flooring, large yard and walk-in closet.

An open concept living room.
12839 West Peach Blossom Dr. Photo: Courtesy of Opendoor
A small kitchen.
12839 West Peach Blossom Dr. Photo: Courtesy of Opendoor
A large bedroom.
12839 West Peach Blossom Dr. Photo: Courtesy of Opendoor

295 North Rural Rd., Unit 118 — $339,999

Why we love it: The two-car garage and open-concept living space are rare finds in a condo.

Neighborhood: North Chandler

Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 926 square feet

Listing agent: Jeff Duncan with Hague Partners

Features: Remodeled bathroom, quartz countertops, crown molding, shiplap wall, custom sunscreens, built-in cabinets and community pool.

A townhome with a blue garage.
259 North Rural Rd., Unit 18. Photo: Courtesy of Jeff Duncan with Hague Partners
An open concept living room.
259 North Rural Rd., Unit 18. Photo: Courtesy of Jeff Duncan with Hague Partners
A bedroom.
259 North Rural Rd., Unit 18. Photo: Courtesy of Jeff Duncan with Hague Partners
A kitchen.
259 North Rural Rd., Unit 18. Photo: Courtesy of Jeff Duncan with Hague Partners

905 East McKinley St., Apt. 6 — $359,900

Why we love it: This Santa Fe-style bungalow is close to all downtown Phoenix has to offer.

Neighborhood: Garfield

Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 726 square feet

Listing agent: David Karaffa with North & Co.

Features: New carpet, laminate wood floors, brick fireplace, stainless steel appliances, gas stove and dual pane windows.

A bungalow style home.
905 East McKinley St., Apt. 6. Photo: Courtesy of David Karaffa with North & Co.
A living room with a fireplace.
905 East McKinley St., Apt. 6. Photo: Courtesy of David Karaffa with North & Co.
A kitchen with a gas stove.
905 East McKinley St., Apt. 6. Photo: Courtesy of David Karaffa with North & Co.
A brick bathroom.
905 East McKinley St., Apt. 6. Photo: Courtesy of David Karaffa with North & Co.
