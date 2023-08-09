Share on email (opens in new window)

We know it can be tough to find affordable Valley homes these days, so this week we've rounded up great finds under $400,000:

Why we love it: The turquoise exterior gives this 1980s home a retro, mid-century feel.

Neighborhood: Sun City West, a 55+ plus community

Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,419 square feet

Listing agent: Cliff Tubbs for Opendoor

Features: Two-car garage, new interior paint, new flooring, large yard and walk-in closet.

12839 West Peach Blossom Dr. Photo: Courtesy of Opendoor

12839 West Peach Blossom Dr. Photo: Courtesy of Opendoor

12839 West Peach Blossom Dr. Photo: Courtesy of Opendoor

Why we love it: The two-car garage and open-concept living space are rare finds in a condo.

Neighborhood: North Chandler

Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 926 square feet

Listing agent: Jeff Duncan with Hague Partners

Features: Remodeled bathroom, quartz countertops, crown molding, shiplap wall, custom sunscreens, built-in cabinets and community pool.

259 North Rural Rd., Unit 18. Photo: Courtesy of Jeff Duncan with Hague Partners

259 North Rural Rd., Unit 18. Photo: Courtesy of Jeff Duncan with Hague Partners

259 North Rural Rd., Unit 18. Photo: Courtesy of Jeff Duncan with Hague Partners

259 North Rural Rd., Unit 18. Photo: Courtesy of Jeff Duncan with Hague Partners

Why we love it: This Santa Fe-style bungalow is close to all downtown Phoenix has to offer.

Neighborhood: Garfield

Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 726 square feet

Listing agent: David Karaffa with North & Co.

Features: New carpet, laminate wood floors, brick fireplace, stainless steel appliances, gas stove and dual pane windows.

905 East McKinley St., Apt. 6. Photo: Courtesy of David Karaffa with North & Co.

905 East McKinley St., Apt. 6. Photo: Courtesy of David Karaffa with North & Co.

905 East McKinley St., Apt. 6. Photo: Courtesy of David Karaffa with North & Co.