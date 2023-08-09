Hot homes: 3 metro Phoenix homes under $400K
We know it can be tough to find affordable Valley homes these days, so this week we've rounded up great finds under $400,000:
12839 West Peach Blossom Dr. — $283,000
Why we love it: The turquoise exterior gives this 1980s home a retro, mid-century feel.
Neighborhood: Sun City West, a 55+ plus community
Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,419 square feet
Listing agent: Cliff Tubbs for Opendoor
Features: Two-car garage, new interior paint, new flooring, large yard and walk-in closet.
295 North Rural Rd., Unit 118 — $339,999
Why we love it: The two-car garage and open-concept living space are rare finds in a condo.
Neighborhood: North Chandler
Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 926 square feet
Listing agent: Jeff Duncan with Hague Partners
Features: Remodeled bathroom, quartz countertops, crown molding, shiplap wall, custom sunscreens, built-in cabinets and community pool.
905 East McKinley St., Apt. 6 — $359,900
Why we love it: This Santa Fe-style bungalow is close to all downtown Phoenix has to offer.
Neighborhood: Garfield
Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 726 square feet
Listing agent: David Karaffa with North & Co.
Features: New carpet, laminate wood floors, brick fireplace, stainless steel appliances, gas stove and dual pane windows.
