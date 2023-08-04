If, like me, you're a fan of good whiskey and you're heading to Flagstaff anytime soon, make sure to check out Flagstaff Liquor — now open to the public.

Driving the news: Flagstaff Liquor had a "soft opening" this week at its location on Route 66 and is offering what general manager Randy Shorman called the biggest beer, wine and whiskey selection in town, along with a well-stocked humidor.

They also have a patio where customers can sample their booze and cigar selections, and they hope to have a rotating cast of food trucks parked outside.

They've been accepting customers while they completed construction and stocking, but until this week it was a cash-only operation because they didn't have their credit card readers set up.

The store is now fully operational, Shorman said.

State of play: Flagstaff Liquor has the same owner as Park Plaza Liquor and Deli in Prescott, and they'll have many of the specialty products that the original store is known for.

They'll sell many specialty picks of bourbon, whiskey and other liquors available at Park Plaza.

My thought bubble: I was fortunate enough to be on vacation in Flagstaff when the store was open for cash-only sales, so I hit up an ATM and did some whiskey shopping.