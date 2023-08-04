Get some some whiskey picks on Route 66
If, like me, you're a fan of good whiskey and you're heading to Flagstaff anytime soon, make sure to check out Flagstaff Liquor — now open to the public.
Driving the news: Flagstaff Liquor had a "soft opening" this week at its location on Route 66 and is offering what general manager Randy Shorman called the biggest beer, wine and whiskey selection in town, along with a well-stocked humidor.
- They also have a patio where customers can sample their booze and cigar selections, and they hope to have a rotating cast of food trucks parked outside.
- They've been accepting customers while they completed construction and stocking, but until this week it was a cash-only operation because they didn't have their credit card readers set up.
- The store is now fully operational, Shorman said.
State of play: Flagstaff Liquor has the same owner as Park Plaza Liquor and Deli in Prescott, and they'll have many of the specialty products that the original store is known for.
- They'll sell many specialty picks of bourbon, whiskey and other liquors available at Park Plaza.
My thought bubble: I was fortunate enough to be on vacation in Flagstaff when the store was open for cash-only sales, so I hit up an ATM and did some whiskey shopping.
- I bought a couple store picks — a WhistlePig 6 Year PiggyBack Rye and a 2Bar Amaretto Barrel Finished Straight Bourbon Whiskey.
- I'd never heard of 2Bar, a Washington state-based distillery, and since I'd never seen an amaretto-finished bourbon, I couldn't resist.
- The amaretto-infused flavor was unique and made a great addition to my shelf.
