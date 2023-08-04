1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Get some some whiskey picks on Route 66

Jeremy Duda
A green and white sign that says Flagstaff Liquor.

Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

If, like me, you're a fan of good whiskey and you're heading to Flagstaff anytime soon, make sure to check out Flagstaff Liquor — now open to the public.

Driving the news: Flagstaff Liquor had a "soft opening" this week at its location on Route 66 and is offering what general manager Randy Shorman called the biggest beer, wine and whiskey selection in town, along with a well-stocked humidor.

  • They also have a patio where customers can sample their booze and cigar selections, and they hope to have a rotating cast of food trucks parked outside.
  • They've been accepting customers while they completed construction and stocking, but until this week it was a cash-only operation because they didn't have their credit card readers set up.
  • The store is now fully operational, Shorman said.

State of play: Flagstaff Liquor has the same owner as Park Plaza Liquor and Deli in Prescott, and they'll have many of the specialty products that the original store is known for.

  • They'll sell many specialty picks of bourbon, whiskey and other liquors available at Park Plaza.

My thought bubble: I was fortunate enough to be on vacation in Flagstaff when the store was open for cash-only sales, so I hit up an ATM and did some whiskey shopping.

  • I bought a couple store picks — a WhistlePig 6 Year PiggyBack Rye and a 2Bar Amaretto Barrel Finished Straight Bourbon Whiskey.
  • I'd never heard of 2Bar, a Washington state-based distillery, and since I'd never seen an amaretto-finished bourbon, I couldn't resist.
  • The amaretto-infused flavor was unique and made a great addition to my shelf.
