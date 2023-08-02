ASU and UofA face off at Sun Devil Stadium on Nov. 27, 2021. Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Say goodbye to Sun Devil Stadium and hello to Mountain America Stadium.

Driving the news: ASU Wednesday announced its first-ever naming rights deal for the Sun Devils' formerly eponymous football stadium.

The school inked a 15-year deal with Mountain America Credit Union, making the stadium's full name Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils.

Why it matters: ASU didn't specify how much the deal is worth, but athletic director Ray Anderson said in a press statement the "ability to compete at a high level during a transformational time in college athletics requires finding incredible partners" who'll invest in 26 sports, 650 student-athletes and more than 300 coaches and staff.

Mountain America will also provide $10,000 annually to ASU's men's and women's athletics programs, and donate $250 to the Sun Devil club for every field goal made, the Arizona Republic reported.

What they're saying: "This is one of the most important naming-rights deals in the history of college sports, and that speaks to both the power and the future of our brand," ASU president Michael Crow said.

Flashback: Sun Devil Stadium opened in 1958, and this will be the first name change it's undergone.

1 big club: ASU noted that San Diego State, Louisville, UCF, Kentucky, Houston, Minnesota, Rutgers, Maryland, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt and Syracuse have active naming rights deals for their football stadiums.

Of note: The credit union already sponsors the Mountain America Community Iceplex, the training center and practice rink for ASU's ice hockey team at Mullett Arena, of which it was a founding partner.