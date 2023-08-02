Share on email (opens in new window)

Nearly 1,300 people died in traffic crashes statewide last year — about a 9% increase from 2021, according to a new Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) report.

State of play: 2022's traffic death total was the second highest ever recorded in the state.

Traffic fatalities have increased each of the past four years.

Zoom in: Pedestrians accounted for 302 of the deaths.

228 motorcyclists and 48 bicyclists were killed.

What's happening: Last year's traffic fatalities most often involved speeding, according to ADOT.

Failing to wear a seatbelt or motorcycle helmet and drug and alcohol impairment also played roles in deaths, according to the department.

What they're saying: "ADOT and our law enforcement partners need every driver, pedestrian, bicyclist and motorcyclist working together to prevent crashes, injuries and deaths," ADOT director Jennifer Toth said in a statement.

What we're watching: Last year, the Phoenix City Council approved the Vision Zero Road Safety Action Plan, which aims to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2050. The city has since lowered speed limits at four downtown locations and is considering more changes.