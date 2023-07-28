Men and women take pictures of wild horses while floating down the Salt River on May 24, 2020. Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Salt River Tubing is banning marshmallows on its buses, ending a decades-long tradition in an attempt to stop pollution.

If you're wondering, "Why on Earth are people bringing marshmallows on their drunken tubing voyages," well, allow us to catch you up on the great Salt River marshmallow war that dates back at least two decades.

Flashback: Nobody seems to know how it began, but since at least 2000, anyone who's been invited on a tubing trip has received three important directives: Bring sunscreen. Bring beer. Bring marshmallows — the bigger, the better.

Marshmallows aren't too hard, but very sticky when wet, making them the perfect ammunition to lob at other tubers for some light-hearted fun.

They also float, so you can pick up discarded ammo and reuse it as you travel down the river.

The first mention of marshmallow fights we could find in newspaper records was a June 22, 2000 Tucson Citizen article, which called the tubing experience "innocent if outrageous fun."

The latest: In a Facebook post Thursday, Salt River Tubing said it will no longer allow marshmallows on its property after finding an "excess" in the river recently.

Law enforcement informed the company they intend to crack down on polluting tubers and Salt River Tubing said doesn't want to see customers get citations.

My thought bubble: This new rule is probably for the best. We all have a responsibility to keep our public lands clean — and frankly, getting hit in the face with a deteriorating marshmallow is kinda nasty.

Yes, but: There's a small part of me that's sad to see a tradition come to an end. Here's to creating a new, environmentally conscious one!

This is a recurring feature delving into interesting episodes from Arizona's history.