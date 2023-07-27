Chandler this week became the largest city in Arizona to pay off its public safety pension debt, saving $8-10 million per year in the city's budget and ensuring its police and fire employees receive their promised pensions.

This is part of a trend of Valley cities trying to clear their pension debts that, along with interest, are eating up a growing chunk of their budgets.

The big picture: The Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS) suffered billions of dollars in investment losses from 2000-2010, in large part because of the dot-com bubble and housing crash. Cities have to make up for those losses to ensure their retirees get their promised benefits.

For each year cities fail to satisfy their pension debts, or unfunded liability, they are assessed a roughly 7% penalty.

Why it matters: Many cities have to spend tens of millions of dollars toward their PSPRS debt. Phoenix pays upward of $100 million a year. This is on top of ongoing pension contributions for current employees.

That money could be used for other city services, like housing, parks or law enforcement.

What's happening: Several cities, including Chandler, have realized the long-term burden of pension debt and used tax revenue surpluses from the past several years to pay it down.

Others, like Flagstaff, have arranged financing plans that allow them to borrow money at lower interest rates and pay off their PSPRS liability, The Arizona Republic reported.

Zoom out: All together, public safety employers paid an extra $2.85 billion toward their pension debts in fiscal year 2022, according to PSPRS.

Queen Creek was the only other Valley city to fully clear its unfunded liability as of last summer, the most recent PSPRS data available.

The intrigue: The Valley's largest cities aren't even close to catching up with their debts.

Phoenix's police and fire pension plans were only about 43% funded as of last year. City spokesperson Adam Waltz told us Phoenix has paid an extra $117.6 million toward its debt over the past five years. But, the city still owes roughly $3.5 billion.

Mesa's plans were about 50% funded and its unfunded liability was around $720 million.

Reality check: The pension debt represents the estimated total employers will owe to every police officer and firefighter who has retired or will someday.