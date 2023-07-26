This "Barbie dream house" was built in 1957. Photo: Courtesy of Twins & Co. Realty

Forget Malibu. This Barbie wants to live in north Phoenix!

State of play: The 3-bedroom, 2-bath midcentury home exudes 1950s-era retro charm that's perfect for Barbie and her pals. It's on the market for $549,000.

It was designed by architect G.N. Richards in 1957 and is known for its "famous curved walls."

In addition to the Barbie pink touches throughout, there's also a bedroom meant to mimic Walt Disney's office and a "tiki room" styled after the enchanted Disneyland attraction.

What they're saying: "The kitschy curb appeal is straight out of a Hollywood movie. With sprawling luxury turf and towering palm trees, this home is always picture-perfect (and low-maintenance!)," according to the listing from Twins & Co. Realty.

Why we love it: The house merges the best of classic Phoenix architecture with a burst of pop culture.

The backyard has a pink spiral staircase that leads to a viewing deck of Piestewa Peak, Phoenix Mountains Preserve and North Mountain.

And the tiki room has a working, faux rain window to bring you comfort during historic stretches without precipitation (sound familiar?).

The iconic rounded wall features blush cabinets and turquoise countertops. Photo: Courtesy of Twins & Co. Realty

This checkered tile is begging to be the inspiration for 1950s Barbie's next outfit. Photo: Courtesy of Twins & Co. Realty

The Mickey Mouse room features a custom chair rail, Mickey Mouse wallpaper and an antique bank door from the 1800s. Photo: Courtesy of Twins & Co. Realty

The ‘tiki room’ has bamboo finished walls and ceilings and a working faux rain window. It's meant to emulate the Enchanted Tiki Room at Disneyland. Photo: Courtesy of Twins & Co. Realty