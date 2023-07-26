28 mins ago - Real Estate
Phoenix Barbie dream house listed for $549K
Forget Malibu. This Barbie wants to live in north Phoenix!
State of play: The 3-bedroom, 2-bath midcentury home exudes 1950s-era retro charm that's perfect for Barbie and her pals. It's on the market for $549,000.
- It was designed by architect G.N. Richards in 1957 and is known for its "famous curved walls."
- In addition to the Barbie pink touches throughout, there's also a bedroom meant to mimic Walt Disney's office and a "tiki room" styled after the enchanted Disneyland attraction.
What they're saying: "The kitschy curb appeal is straight out of a Hollywood movie. With sprawling luxury turf and towering palm trees, this home is always picture-perfect (and low-maintenance!)," according to the listing from Twins & Co. Realty.
Why we love it: The house merges the best of classic Phoenix architecture with a burst of pop culture.
- The backyard has a pink spiral staircase that leads to a viewing deck of Piestewa Peak, Phoenix Mountains Preserve and North Mountain.
- And the tiki room has a working, faux rain window to bring you comfort during historic stretches without precipitation (sound familiar?).
