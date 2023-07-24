Regular readers are used to my whiskey reviews and recommendations, but in honor of National Tequila Day, I figured I'd branch out.

State of play: For the past year I've been meaning to check out Barcoa Agaveria, which opened in a historic building at First Avenue and Roosevelt in 2021.

I stopped by last week with my wife and a visiting colleague to sample their wares and broaden my horizons.

What I ordered: I asked owner David Tyda what he would recommend for whiskey drinkers who prefer their liquor neat, and he laid out a few options:

For bourbon lovers, he recommended Corcel Extra Añejo, which he described as dark, caramel and oaky, and that sounded up my alley.

He suggested a few others, including Fortaleza añejos — but I went with their reposado instead.

Between the lines: I definitely tasted the caramel and oakiness in the Corcel, and a hint of cinnamon, too.

Its flavor was unlike any tequila I've ever had, and was super smooth and easy to drink. I'm already planning to grab a bottle of my own.

The Fortaleza was tasty too, with more of a traditional flavor.

I also enjoyed the smokiness of the mezcalritas — margaritas made with mezcal instead.

Zoom in: Before your own tasting, it's worth knowing what some of the labels on tequilas mean:

Blanco means it's aged no more than two months; reposado is Spanish for "rested" and is barrel-aged two to 12 months; añejo is aged one to three years.

The longer a tequila ages, the more color it takes in from the barrels, so blancos are clear while reposados and añejos have darker hues.

The less aged a tequila is, the more it maintains its original agave flavor; while older tequilas take on flavor from the wood, Tyda explained.

The intrigue: Tyda stocks his bar primarily with small family-owned brands that produce additive-free tequila, and he urges customers to steer clear of celebrity-owned brands.

He likes to start every tasting by offering Tierra Noble Tequila Blanco.

For beginners who might be intimidated by blancos, he offers La Gritona, a primarily women-produced and -owned brand. It's aged in bourbon barrels for eight months, giving a hint of oakiness while allowing the agave's vegetal notes to come through.

Though he favors smaller brands, for whiskey drinkers he also recommends Herradura Legend, a recent release, aged for 60 months in Old Forester bourbon barrels.

Of note: Barcoa is closed Mondays, so you'll have to head elsewhere to enjoy a margarita or a shot for National Tequila Day. Fortunately, this being the Valley, ther are plenty of options.