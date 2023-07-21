One of two winners from last year's freeway sign message contest. Photo: Courtesy of the Arizona Department of Transportation

Do you ever read the quirky messages on electronic signs on the freeway and think you could come up with something better?

The Arizona Department of Transportation is giving you a chance to prove it with its seventh annual safety message contest.

Details: Submit your ideas to ADOT between now and Tuesday.

Messages must relate to traffic safety.

The signs can accommodate up to three lines of text, with a maximum of 18 characters per line. No hashtags or emojis.

You can submit as many messages as you'd like.

What's next: ADOT will select 10 finalists and let the public decide two winners.

What they're saying: "We want these messages to spark conversations about safe driving. Real change happens when drivers prioritize safety and choose not to drive recklessly, distracted or impaired," ADOT director Jennifer Toth said in a press statement.

Flashback: Winning messages in recent years include: "Signal and ready to mingle"; "Drive like the person your dog thinks you are"; and "Signal to the left, Signal to the right, Merge real smooth."