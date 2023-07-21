ADOT launches annual freeway message contest
Do you ever read the quirky messages on electronic signs on the freeway and think you could come up with something better?
- The Arizona Department of Transportation is giving you a chance to prove it with its seventh annual safety message contest.
Details: Submit your ideas to ADOT between now and Tuesday.
- Messages must relate to traffic safety.
- The signs can accommodate up to three lines of text, with a maximum of 18 characters per line. No hashtags or emojis.
- You can submit as many messages as you'd like.
What's next: ADOT will select 10 finalists and let the public decide two winners.
What they're saying: "We want these messages to spark conversations about safe driving. Real change happens when drivers prioritize safety and choose not to drive recklessly, distracted or impaired," ADOT director Jennifer Toth said in a press statement.
Flashback: Winning messages in recent years include: "Signal and ready to mingle"; "Drive like the person your dog thinks you are"; and "Signal to the left, Signal to the right, Merge real smooth."
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.