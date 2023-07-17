👋 Jeremy here. My wife and I love the zoo and enjoy taking our kids, so on vacation in Southern California earlier this month, we had to take a family trip to the famous San Diego Zoo.

State of play: The San Diego Zoo is great, and I was thrilled to return after last visiting as a teenager nearly 30 years ago.

Still, we walked out thinking our local Phoenix Zoo might be just as good, despite lacking the reputation of its counterpart in San Diego.

Our colleague Andrew Keatts of Axios San Diego was on hand to compare and contrast.

Why the Phoenix Zoo is great:

It's not as big as San Diego's, but if you're towing a 5- and 3-year-old in a wagon, that's not necessarily a bad thing. Phoenix seemed more child-friendly generally, and easier to navigate.

We get better views of some animals here in the Valley. I left California with a renewed appreciation for the lemur exhibit at the Phoenix Zoo, not to mention the World Wildlife Zoo in the West Valley.

Yes, but: We probably didn't get to see half the San Diego Zoo, so I'll concede there's likely a lot I'm not taking into consideration.

Also, San Diego has something important that our local zoos lack: My favorite animal, the red panda, even if all I saw was a tuft of red fur asleep in the trees.

👋 Andrew here. As a local, the best part of San Diego Zoo is the privilege of a low-commitment trip — we take the kids for a quick hour on a near-weekly basis. It's nice not to have any pressure to take it all in at once. I concede that's not a luxury enjoyed by weekend visitors.

Still, I think that's the attitude for any zoo trek. There are incredible habitats with remarkable animals in any direction — just pick one and see what you can.

Why the San Diego Zoo is great:

It's designed for stress-free navigation. Wherever you start, you can stroll through a series of seamlessly connected lush habitats. The zoo prides itself on its commitment to naturalistic habitats for over 600 species.

It's always changing — the zoo is a well-heeled institution that can't stop evolving. The newest is the Wildlife Explorers Basecamp, an immersive, 3-acre nature play area that kids lose it for. They can scramble through different habitats, learning (and exhausting themselves) along the way.

San Diego's best craft beer is sold throughout the park. Stroller-pushing parents knocking the suds off a West Coast IPA are a common sight.

One plug: If I may, let me recommend making your way to the Hamadryas Baboons prowling over the vast Ethiopian Highlands exhibit. I've never been there when they weren't demonstrating a remarkable, sometimes confrontational social dynamic that's almost concerningly human.

The bottom line: If you're a zoo person, you can't go wrong with either option.