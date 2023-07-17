Fiesta Mall demolition begins in Mesa

Developers began demolishing the shuttered Fiesta Mall Monday, making way for a long-awaited redevelopment project in Mesa.

Flashback: The majority of the mall closed in 2018 and its final anchor — the Dillard's Clearance Center — shuttered in 2019.

In its heyday, Fiesta Mall was a popular gathering place for the East Valley. Mesa officials have been trying to orchestrate the site's redevelopment since before it officially closed.

What's happening: Verde Investments, Inc. plans to transform the 80-acre site near Southern Avenue and Alma School Road into a "new gem" with up to 4,000 apartments and homes, spokesperson David Leibowitz said.

The final plans for the site have not yet been determined, but could include retail and office space as well.

What they're saying: "Eighty-acre parcels that are a blank slate don't happen often in the Valley,” Leibowitz said in a statement. "Even as we say goodbye to the old mall, we're optimistic that we will offer something special for the community and for the partners we intend to attract."

What we're watching: There's been speculation that the Arizona Coyotes are eying part of the Fiesta Mall site for a new arena following their failed attempt to build in Tempe.

Zoom out: This is the latest in a wave of major mall redevelopment projects across the Valley.