Experience steel target shooting at Ben Avery Shooting Facility
Target shooting is getting louder — but perhaps more fun — at the Ben Avery Shooting Facility in north Phoenix.
Driving the news: The Arizona Game and Fish Department opened a new steel target shooting experience last weekend.
How it works: Recreational pistol shooters ages 5 and older can book a one-hour shooting session and take aim at a variety of steel targets, including silhouettes and dueling trees.
- It's $8 an hour, and free for shooters 5-17 years old.
- The next open date is July 23.
What they're saying: "There's nothing quite like the appeal of steel," Game and Fish Department senior range master Nathaniel Seward said in a press release. "The clang! from hitting a steel target provides immediate feedback and gratification."
