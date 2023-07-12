Experience steel target shooting at Ben Avery Shooting Facility

Share on email (opens in new window)

Target shooting is getting louder — but perhaps more fun — at the Ben Avery Shooting Facility in north Phoenix.

Driving the news: The Arizona Game and Fish Department opened a new steel target shooting experience last weekend.

How it works: Recreational pistol shooters ages 5 and older can book a one-hour shooting session and take aim at a variety of steel targets, including silhouettes and dueling trees.

It's $8 an hour, and free for shooters 5-17 years old.

The next open date is July 23.

What they're saying: "There's nothing quite like the appeal of steel," Game and Fish Department senior range master Nathaniel Seward said in a press release. "The clang! from hitting a steel target provides immediate feedback and gratification."