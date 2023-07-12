Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

I drive down Seventh Avenue in the Melrose District daily, and for the past few months I've passed a new business that made me a bit … curious.

I finally decided to stop by — and wasn't disappointed.

State of play: Curious Nature opened its new location on Seventh Avenue between Camelback and Indian School roads in February.

The all-black exterior, the name of the business and the sign give no indication as to what it is, making it all the more mysterious.

Details: Owner Mason Conway describes Curious Nature as a "natural history gift shop."

They sell taxidermied animals, bugs pinned to boards and encased in plastic, horns, animal and human teeth and bones, wasp nests, entomology supplies and an array of other unique and bizarre goods.

They've also got plants, books, candles, incense, Tarot cards and Victorian sodas.

If you're feeling adventurous, you can buy "curiosity boxes" with a "unique sampling" of items.

Zoom in: They host events like taxidermy classes, bug-pinning classes, Tarot reading classes, "meet a mortician night" and "chat with a coroner," too.

Between the lines: What led Conway to open a store like this? "The short version is … animal nerd plus goth kid equals Curious Nature," he told Axios Phoenix.

He's a former veterinary technician and has always been a fan of "the Victorian-era aesthetic," noting that collecting the kinds of specimens he now sells was popular in those days.

Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

Catch up quick: Curious Nature may be in a new location, but it isn't a new business.

They opened in 2014 on Roosevelt Row, then moved to Central Avenue and Camelback when they needed more space.

The Central location was successful, but restrictions related to the light rail meant they couldn't have signage that was very visible.

Now, they own their own building with a lot more space. And their signage is definitely eye-catching enough to draw in curious people.

What's next: As you would expect from such a business, Curious Nature is planning an event for Halloween.