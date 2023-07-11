Peruvian restaurant, El Chullo, opens in Phoenix after delay

Share on email (opens in new window)

The long wait for Peruvian food in the Melrose District is over.

Flashback: Longtime Axios Phoenix readers may recall that one of our first newsletters tipped them off that El Chullo was getting ready to open a second location on Seventh Avenue.

At the time, they were hoping the restaurant would open in July 2022, but things got delayed.

Details: But as of last week, El Chullo's Seventh Avenue location is open for business and serving hearty dishes of lomo saltado — a popular traditional stir fry — ceviche and more.

They hope to be open for lunch soon, but for now their hours are 3-10pm on weekdays and 3pm-midnight on weekends.

El Chullo's new location includes some fresh dishes, the Arizona Republic reported.

Of note: El Chullo's original location on Seventh Street and Virginia Avenue has been reopened since last August after temporarily closing due to a fire.