59 mins ago - Food and Drink
Peruvian restaurant, El Chullo, opens in Phoenix after delay
The long wait for Peruvian food in the Melrose District is over.
Flashback: Longtime Axios Phoenix readers may recall that one of our first newsletters tipped them off that El Chullo was getting ready to open a second location on Seventh Avenue.
- At the time, they were hoping the restaurant would open in July 2022, but things got delayed.
Details: But as of last week, El Chullo's Seventh Avenue location is open for business and serving hearty dishes of lomo saltado — a popular traditional stir fry — ceviche and more.
- They hope to be open for lunch soon, but for now their hours are 3-10pm on weekdays and 3pm-midnight on weekends.
- El Chullo's new location includes some fresh dishes, the Arizona Republic reported.
Of note: El Chullo's original location on Seventh Street and Virginia Avenue has been reopened since last August after temporarily closing due to a fire.
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.