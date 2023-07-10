RSVP for the Axios Phoenix anniversary party

Share on email (opens in new window)

We are one week away from our Axios Phoenix birthday bash!

What's happening: Join us July 17 from 5-6pm at Greenwood Brewing on Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix.

We're buying a beer for the first 50 people who arrive, and any member who attends will have a chance to win an awesome Axios Phoenix tote bag!

P.S.: It's not too late to become a member. 😉

RSVP: Space is limited. Make sure to RSVP here!

Of note: This is mainly an outdoor event. We are monitoring the weather and will keep you updated with any changes.

State of play: We're hosting a panel, supported by Local First Arizona, to highlight local businesses that are also blooming and blossoming in the desert.

Phoenix Coqui: Founder Alexis Carbajal will share how he transformed his Puerto Rican food truck into a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

Founder Alexis Carbajal will share how he transformed his Puerto Rican food truck into a brick-and-mortar restaurant. Straw & Wool: Co-founder Henry Dickerson will talk about running a hat shop on Roosevelt Row.

Co-founder Henry Dickerson will talk about running a hat shop on Roosevelt Row. Sunshine Craft Co: Get crafty with founder Amy Guerrero, who runs a workshop studio in Melrose.

Get crafty with founder Amy Guerrero, who runs a workshop studio in Melrose. Greenwood Brewing: Megan Greenwood, the founder and namesake of our host, will share what it's like to be a female leader in the craft beer world.

⏰ Don't be late: Our panel discussion will begin at 5:20pm.