RSVP for the Axios Phoenix anniversary party
We are one week away from our Axios Phoenix birthday bash!
What's happening: Join us July 17 from 5-6pm at Greenwood Brewing on Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix.
- We're buying a beer for the first 50 people who arrive, and any member who attends will have a chance to win an awesome Axios Phoenix tote bag!
- P.S.: It's not too late to become a member. 😉
RSVP: Space is limited. Make sure to RSVP here!
Of note: This is mainly an outdoor event. We are monitoring the weather and will keep you updated with any changes.
State of play: We're hosting a panel, supported by Local First Arizona, to highlight local businesses that are also blooming and blossoming in the desert.
- Phoenix Coqui: Founder Alexis Carbajal will share how he transformed his Puerto Rican food truck into a brick-and-mortar restaurant.
- Straw & Wool: Co-founder Henry Dickerson will talk about running a hat shop on Roosevelt Row.
- Sunshine Craft Co: Get crafty with founder Amy Guerrero, who runs a workshop studio in Melrose.
- Greenwood Brewing: Megan Greenwood, the founder and namesake of our host, will share what it's like to be a female leader in the craft beer world.
⏰ Don't be late: Our panel discussion will begin at 5:20pm.
