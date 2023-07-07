Flagstaff's Dark Sky Brewing beers now available in Phoenix

Lovers of good craft beer, rejoice! You can now get Flagstaff's Dark Sky Brewing beverages in the Valley.

Driving the news: The micro-brewery partnered with Quail Distributing earlier this year to start delivering its beer in metro Phoenix, Tucson and Prescott. Now, seven of its most popular cans are available at Total Wine & More locations statewide.

What to try:

After Thoughts American Pale Ale: A refreshing light beer with rotating hop additions to keep you on your toes.

A refreshing light beer with rotating hop additions to keep you on your toes. Vortices Hazy Double IPA: This one promises a dank start that shifts to pineapple, guava, mango and citrusy hints. Watch out for that 8.2% ABV.

This one promises a dank start that shifts to pineapple, guava, mango and citrusy hints. Watch out for that 8.2% ABV. Best Friend Munich Helles: A classic German-style beer that’s sure to become your new favorite easy drinker.

👋 Jessica here: My husband and I think Dark Sky makes some of the best craft beer in the state. In fact, they make the only craft beer my Wisconsin-born, Miller Lite-guzzling father will drink.