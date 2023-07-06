Who's moving to Phoenix, by race and ethnicity

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Census; Note: Estimates include people reporting one race alone; Hispanic individuals are also included in other categories because they may be of any race; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

About 5 million people have moved to Phoenix since 2000, per a new analysis from Axios' Kavya Beheraj and Alex Fitzpatrick.

Details: Though the majority of them have been white, the city has become increasingly diverse.

For example, the Valley saw a 95% increase in Hispanic residents from 2000 to 2022, and a 165% increase in Black residents.

Meanwhile, the white population grew by about 40%.

Driving the news: Demographic trends are galvanized by a combination of factors, including varied birth, mortality and immigration rates (both internal and external) among different socioeconomic groups.