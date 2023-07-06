28 mins ago - Newcomers

Who's moving to Phoenix, by race and ethnicity

Jessica Boehm
Data: U.S. Census; Note: Estimates include people reporting one race alone; Hispanic individuals are also included in other categories because they may be of any race; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

About 5 million people have moved to Phoenix since 2000, per a new analysis from Axios' Kavya Beheraj and Alex Fitzpatrick.

Details: Though the majority of them have been white, the city has become increasingly diverse.

  • For example, the Valley saw a 95% increase in Hispanic residents from 2000 to 2022, and a 165% increase in Black residents.
  • Meanwhile, the white population grew by about 40%.

Driving the news: Demographic trends are galvanized by a combination of factors, including varied birth, mortality and immigration rates (both internal and external) among different socioeconomic groups.

