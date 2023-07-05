Share on email (opens in new window)

Arizona's richest resident is 76-year-old Arturo Moreno, the Los Angeles Angels owner who lives in Phoenix.

That's according to Forbes' annual list of the wealthiest person in each state.

State of play: Moreno, a Tucson native, made his fortune co-founding billboard company Outdoor Systems, which sold to Infinity Broadcasting in an $8.3 billion deal in 1999, Forbes reports.

By the numbers: In 2003, he became the first Mexican-American Major League Baseball owner when he purchased the Angels for $184 million.

His current estimated net worth is $4.8 billion.

The intrigue: Moreno surpassed last year's richest Arizonan Ernest Garcia II, the owner of DriveTime and largest shareholder of Carvana.