L.A. Angels owner Arturo Moreno is Arizona's wealthiest resident
Arizona's richest resident is 76-year-old Arturo Moreno, the Los Angeles Angels owner who lives in Phoenix.
- That's according to Forbes' annual list of the wealthiest person in each state.
State of play: Moreno, a Tucson native, made his fortune co-founding billboard company Outdoor Systems, which sold to Infinity Broadcasting in an $8.3 billion deal in 1999, Forbes reports.
By the numbers: In 2003, he became the first Mexican-American Major League Baseball owner when he purchased the Angels for $184 million.
- His current estimated net worth is $4.8 billion.
The intrigue: Moreno surpassed last year's richest Arizonan Ernest Garcia II, the owner of DriveTime and largest shareholder of Carvana.
- Garcia and his son and fellow billionaire Ernest Garcia III suffered major losses as Carvana stock plummeted 97% last year, Entrepreneur reported.
