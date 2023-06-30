New tapas bar coming to Phoenix's Coronado neighborhood

A new hot spot is coming to Phoenix's Coronado neighborhood: Dhalia Tapas, Tequila & Wine.

What's happening: The tapas bar, the latest venture from Boycott Bar owner Audrey Corley, is expected to open this summer on Seventh Street, just north of Monte Vista Road.

What they're saying: "We would like to offer our patrons a place to enjoy some amazing food, a beautiful atmosphere and possibly an adult beverage for guests of legal drinking age," Corley wrote in her liquor license application, which the Phoenix City Council approved earlier this month.

👋 Jessica here: I love tapas, and I love the vibrant decor at Boycott Bar, so I'm amped to see what Corley does with Dahlia.