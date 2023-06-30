Celebrate Independence Day with fireworks shows across the Valley
Independence Day is almost here, and if you're looking for a good place to celebrate with a fireworks show, we've got you covered.
Fabulous Phoenix 4th: Phoenix's annual fireworks show is happening for the first time since 2019, the last Independence Day before the COVID-19 pandemic put the event on hold. Tuesday, 6-10pm, at Steele Indian School Park.
- Free admission
Scottsdale 4th of July Celebration: Scottsdale's largest fireworks show features bull riding, mutton bustin', a slider-eating contest, other performances and competitions. Tuesday, opens at 5pm with fireworks starting at 9, at WestWorld.
- Tickets are $45 for adults and $25 for kids 5-10
Peoria All-American Festival: Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers and Azz Izz Band are headlining Peoria's Independence Day celebration. Tuesday, opens at 5pm with fireworks at 9:10pm, at Peoria Sports Complex.
- Admission is free, and tickets for a meet-and-greet with Roger Clyne are $50
Tempe 4th of July Celebration: The city relocated its annual fireworks show from Tempe Town Lake this year. Live music, food, kids activities and more. Tuesday, 5-10pm, at Tempe Diablo Stadium.
- Tickets are $10
Arizona Celebration of Freedom: Mesa's annual fireworks show includes a kids show, a BMX stunt show, outdoor water slides, an indoor laser show and more. Tuesday, 6-10pm, at the Mesa Convention Center.
- Free admission
Westgate Fireworks Fest: Live music, kids' activities and more. Tuesday, starts at 5pm with fireworks beginning around 9pm, at Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District.
- Free admission
Chandler's All-American Bash: Chandler will have pyrotechnics during a concert by Turn It Up instead of fireworks, along with live music, yard games, food vendors and more. Tuesday, 7-9:30pm, at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park.
- Free admission
Goodyear's Star Spangled 4th: Food trucks, water slides, live music and more. Tuesday, 6-10pm, at Goodyear Ballpark.
- Free admission
Gilbert 4th of July Celebration: Live music, drones, aerial entertainment and more. Tuesday, starting at 4pm, at Gilbert Regional Park.
- Free admission
Hometown 4th at Schnepf Farms: Food trucks, family-friendly activities, live music and more. Tuesday, 4-9pm, Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek.
- Tickets are $40 per car
City of Surprise Independence Day Celebration: Food trucks, live entertainment and a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers' minor league teams. Tuesday, starting at 4pm, with the game starting at 5pm and fireworks at 8:45pm, at Surprise Community Park.
- Free admission
Fourth at the Fountain: Music, games, prizes and more. Tuesday, 6-10pm, at Fountain Park in Fountain Hills.
- Free admission
Light up the Sky Independence Day Celebration: Live music, food, cornhole, tailgating and a kids zone. Tuesday, 6-9pm, at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale.
- Free admission
Tolleson 4th of July Celebration: Live entertainment, water slides and more, plus free Uber rides for Tolleson residents. Tuesday, 4-9:30pm, at Tolleson Veterans Park.
- Free admission
