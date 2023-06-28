What to expect from Arizona's first Scheels
Get ready, Chandler: We're three months away from the grand opening of a store that's gonna blow your mind. 🤯
What's happening: North Dakota-based Scheels, a sporting goods and entertainment store, will open its first Arizona location at Chandler Fashion Center on Sept. 23.
- It's taking over the former Nordstrom location, which shuttered in 2020.
👀 Jessica here: I remember seeing the first advertisement for Scheels about two years ago and thinking, "What in the world of chaos is this?!"
- There were pictures of guns, amusement park rides, mountain bikes, candy and an arcade.
Flashforward: While in the Twin Cities last week, I visited their Scheels to try to figure out what this place is all about. And, my friends, it is just as chaotic as I expected — but also wildly cool.
Zoom in: The 220,000-square-foot Chandler superstore will have 75 specialty shops within it, selling sports equipment, athletic gear, guns and bows, home decor and more.
- Essentially, it's a combination of Cabela's, Dick's Sporting Goods and REI with a touch of Target and an old-fashioned candy shop. With a Ferris wheel.
The bottom line: I spent about two hours at Scheels with my nieces and nephew and barely scratched the surface of all it had to offer.
- I can't wait to go to the new location here and spend all of my money.
Be smart: The Chandler location will employ more than 400 people and is still hiring for several full-time and part-time positions.
