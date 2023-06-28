2 hours ago - Things to Do

What to expect from Arizona's first Scheels

Jessica Boehm
A ferris wheel that says "Bell Bank."

The Scheels in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

Get ready, Chandler: We're three months away from the grand opening of a store that's gonna blow your mind. 🤯

What's happening: North Dakota-based Scheels, a sporting goods and entertainment store, will open its first Arizona location at Chandler Fashion Center on Sept. 23.

  • It's taking over the former Nordstrom location, which shuttered in 2020.

👀 Jessica here: I remember seeing the first advertisement for Scheels about two years ago and thinking, "What in the world of chaos is this?!"

  • There were pictures of guns, amusement park rides, mountain bikes, candy and an arcade.
A soccer department at a big box store.
The soccer shop at the Scheels in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios Phoenix

Flashforward: While in the Twin Cities last week, I visited their Scheels to try to figure out what this place is all about. And, my friends, it is just as chaotic as I expected — but also wildly cool.

Zoom in: The 220,000-square-foot Chandler superstore will have 75 specialty shops within it, selling sports equipment, athletic gear, guns and bows, home decor and more.

  • Essentially, it's a combination of Cabela's, Dick's Sporting Goods and REI with a touch of Target and an old-fashioned candy shop. With a Ferris wheel.

The bottom line: I spent about two hours at Scheels with my nieces and nephew and barely scratched the surface of all it had to offer.

  • I can't wait to go to the new location here and spend all of my money.

Be smart: The Chandler location will employ more than 400 people and is still hiring for several full-time and part-time positions.

A hunting department with taxidermy animals.
Part of the hunting section at the Scheels in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios
