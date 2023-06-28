Get ready, Chandler: We're three months away from the grand opening of a store that's gonna blow your mind. 🤯

What's happening: North Dakota-based Scheels, a sporting goods and entertainment store, will open its first Arizona location at Chandler Fashion Center on Sept. 23.

It's taking over the former Nordstrom location, which shuttered in 2020.

👀 Jessica here: I remember seeing the first advertisement for Scheels about two years ago and thinking, "What in the world of chaos is this?!"

There were pictures of guns, amusement park rides, mountain bikes, candy and an arcade.

The soccer shop at the Scheels in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios Phoenix

Flashforward: While in the Twin Cities last week, I visited their Scheels to try to figure out what this place is all about. And, my friends, it is just as chaotic as I expected — but also wildly cool.

Zoom in: The 220,000-square-foot Chandler superstore will have 75 specialty shops within it, selling sports equipment, athletic gear, guns and bows, home decor and more.

Essentially, it's a combination of Cabela's, Dick's Sporting Goods and REI with a touch of Target and an old-fashioned candy shop. With a Ferris wheel.

The bottom line: I spent about two hours at Scheels with my nieces and nephew and barely scratched the surface of all it had to offer.

I can't wait to go to the new location here and spend all of my money.

Be smart: The Chandler location will employ more than 400 people and is still hiring for several full-time and part-time positions.