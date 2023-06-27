Chihuly glass sculptures near the front entrance of the Desert Botanical Garden are illuminated at night. Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

It's summer at the Desert Botanical Garden, and that means it's time again for Flashlight Nights, a fun family outing for the kids.

What's happening: Through Sept. 2, the garden is open after dark every Saturday — except this one! — for special tours starting at 6:30pm.

They've got a limited number of flashlights for visitors, but you can bring your own if you want to make sure you have one.

What to expect: As you walk through the garden, you'll visit multiple stations to learn about the local wildlife, especially the creepy, crawly stuff. One stop features a scorpion in a tank, where kids get a chance to shine a blacklight to see it glow.

At the garden's Webster Center, you can see a Gila monster alongside other scaly critters, including a bearded dragon you can pet.

The kids can make some arts and crafts (and the adults can shop for some) at the Dorrance Center, and they can use glow-in-the-dark chalk to make their mark on collective murals.

They've also got live music and fire pits, where you can roast marshmallows for s'mores.

Zoom in (literally): There are telescopes you can use to scan the night sky, as long as you're there when it's dark enough.

My thought bubble: We took the kids last weekend, and they had a blast!