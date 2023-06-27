1 hour ago - Things to Do

Flashlight Nights at Desert Botanical Gardens are great family fun

Jeremy Duda
Three green glass sculptures shaped like tall agave plants are illuminated at night.

Chihuly glass sculptures near the front entrance of the Desert Botanical Garden are illuminated at night. Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

It's summer at the Desert Botanical Garden, and that means it's time again for Flashlight Nights, a fun family outing for the kids.

What's happening: Through Sept. 2, the garden is open after dark every Saturday — except this one! — for special tours starting at 6:30pm.

  • They've got a limited number of flashlights for visitors, but you can bring your own if you want to make sure you have one.

What to expect: As you walk through the garden, you'll visit multiple stations to learn about the local wildlife, especially the creepy, crawly stuff. One stop features a scorpion in a tank, where kids get a chance to shine a blacklight to see it glow.

  • At the garden's Webster Center, you can see a Gila monster alongside other scaly critters, including a bearded dragon you can pet.
  • The kids can make some arts and crafts (and the adults can shop for some) at the Dorrance Center, and they can use glow-in-the-dark chalk to make their mark on collective murals.
  • They've also got live music and fire pits, where you can roast marshmallows for s'mores.

Zoom in (literally): There are telescopes you can use to scan the night sky, as long as you're there when it's dark enough.

My thought bubble: We took the kids last weekend, and they had a blast!

  • My kids loved the s'mores and were enchanted by some of the animals. My 3-year-old was super excited to show me the Gila monster.
  • At one station, we got to sample ground mesquite, which we learned tastes a lot like cocoa powder.
  • We started early, when it was still pretty light out, since our 3-year-old and 5-year-old will last only so long. But if that's not a concern for you, I'd recommend starting later, when it's a bit darker, even though it'll also be a lot busier by then.
