The second round of the NBA draft belongs to the Suns

Toumani Camara, formerly of the Dayton Flyers. Photo: Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Get used to more NBA drafts like Thursday night's, where the Phoenix Suns had nothing but a second-round pick.

State of play: The Suns and new owner Mat Ishbia are in win-now mode, highlighted by the blockbuster trade that brought Kevin Durant to Phoenix.

As part of the deal, the Suns traded their first-round draft picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets also have the option of swapping first-round picks with the Suns in 2028.

Phoenix's second-round pick in 2029 belongs to the Thunder, who got in a trade this season that sent Dario Saric to Oklahoma City for Darius Bazley.

The big picture: Phoenix won't have a first-round pick in four of the next seven drafts, and isn’t slated to have any picks in 2029.

The latest: With their lone draft pick this year, the Suns chose Toumani Camara from the University of Dayton with the 52nd pick.

Second-round picks don't usually pan out, but Denver drafted two-time league MVP Nikola Jokic with the 41st pick in 2014, which just goes to show you never know.

Dennis Rodman, Draymond Green, Manu Ginobili,Marc Gasol and Khris Middleton were all second-rounders as well.

Between the lines: No Arizona players were chosen in this year's draft.

UofA's Azuolas Tubelis and ASU's Marcus Bagley both entered the draft but went unselected.

Two other Arizona players — Frankie Collins from the Sun Devils and Pelle Larsson from the Wildcats — tested the waters, but decided to play another year of college ball instead.

What we're watching: Next season's matchups between the Suns and the Golden State Warriors.