It's too hot for a parade in June, but you can start planning for this year's Pride festivities in October.

State of play: Phoenix Pride earlier this week announced the date and lineups for its annual festival and parade.

The first day of the festival will be Saturday, Oct. 21, at Steele-Indian School Park, with Zee Machine opening and Paulina Rubio headlining.

Day 2, on Oct. 22, will feature singer-songwriter Ashanti as the headliner, with Niki Harris and Donna Donna De Lory opening.

The festival goes from noon to 9pm each day and will feature performances on seven stages with more than 300 exhibitors, including food, shopping and community resources.

Meanwhile, the festival's Fiesta Caliente Latin Stage will spotlight "RuPaul's Drag Race" stars Jessica Wild and Naysha Lopez as headliners.

Wild and Lopez will also headline the VIP Experience stages.

1 big parade: This year's Pride parade will begin at 10am Sunday, Oct. 22, at Thomas Road and Third Street, and will head a mile north to Indian School Road.

Zoom in: Though our extreme summer heat pushes the festival and parade into October, there are still plenty of Pride Month events happening around the Valley.