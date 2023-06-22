Share on email (opens in new window)

Phoenix ranks 85th among the 100 largest U.S. cities for its public parks, according to a recent report by the Trust for Public Land (TPL), a pro-parks nonprofit.

Why it matters: Parks confer a wealth of benefits — including, as TPL points out, being key to our peace of mind, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.

Residents of the top 25 cities are less likely to report poor mental health or low physical activity, according to TPL.

Zoom in: Unfortunately for Arizonans, no cities made the top 25, or even the top 50. And Phoenix's tie for No. 85 with Charlotte-Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, ranks below four other Arizona cities.

Phoenix got dinged for accessibility, investment, amenities and equity.

Only 49% of Phoenix residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park. The national average is 55%, and the median for the 100 cities in the report is 74%.

Low-income and non-white communities had access to less park acreage than white Phoenicians, though they largely lived in closer proximity to parks than white residents.

Yes, but: The only one of the five metrics in which Phoenix scored highly was acreage.

By the numbers: When it comes to the six amenities graded by TPL, Phoenix's highest score was on bathrooms, which got just 30 points out of 100, with 1 per 10,000 people.

🏀 Basketball hoops: 27/100, with 2.8 per 10,000 people

🌊 Splash pads: 22/100, .7 per 100,000 people

🐕 Dog parks: 20/100, .7 per 100,000 people

🏓 Rec and senior centers: 14/100, .4 per 20,000 people

🛝 Playgrounds: 1/100, 1 per 10,000 people

Data: ParkScore; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

What they're saying: "Our department welcomes all community feedback, and we work every day to bring accessible and affordable parks and recreation services to Phoenicians," Adam Waltz, a spokesperson for the city's parks department, told us.

Between the lines: Phoenix was one of seven Arizona cities on the list.

Scottsdale: The highest-ranking city in the state was Scottsdale, which tied for No. 61 with Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The city scored 100/100 points for acreage and 61 points for investment, though it got a dismal 8/100 for access, with just 40% of residents living within 10 minutes of a park.

Chandler: The city ranked 73rd, with 62% of residents living within 10 minutes of a park.

Tucson: No. 76, with 64% living within 10 minutes of a park.

Glendale: Tied with Jacksonville, Florida, for No. 85. Glendale stood out for access, with 74% living in proximity to a park.

Mesa: No. 96, with 65% of residents living within 10 minutes of a park.

Gilbert: Only 45% of residents lived near a park in Gilbert, which rounded out the list at No. 100.